Review: COME FROM AWAY at Capital One Hall

In a week punctuated by tragedy and uncertainty in the Washington area, the light and hope of COME FROM AWAY is all the more resonant – a cathartic balm of kindness and gratitude in unprecedented times.

The national tour of COME FROM AWAY is making a brief stop at Capital One Hall in Tysons – just five performances Friday, Jan. 31 to Sunday, Feb. 2 – so act quickly. This show is good medicine to soothe rough times.

The award-winning Broadway musical is based on the true story of Gander, the small Newfoundland town that welcomed nearly 7,000 stranded travelers from 38 commercial airplanes that had nowhere to land but that desolate Canadian airstrip when the United States closed its airspace in the midst of the September 11 attacks.

COME FROM AWAY opens amid the shock, confusion and fear of the horrific events of 9-11 as the planes land and the passengers are completely unaware of all that has been unfolding while they were in the air or on the tarmac. They must stay temporarily in this small community. The logistics of feeding and housing 7,000 extra people in a community of just 10,000 is extraordinary but the people of Gander make it work whether it’s using the hockey rink as a giant refrigerator, commandeering the barbeque grills right from the neighbors’ backyards, opening their homes to allow travelers to shower, and making Cod au Gratin for hundreds.

There is a line that’s echoed often in the play – when any citizen of Gander is thanked by a visitor they respond, “well you would’ve done the same.” And we in the audience silently wonder if we would. We recognize that the kindness and acceptance of that community is unique.

But COME FROM AWAY isn’t naïve or saccharine. Amid the warm hugs there are terrible gut-punches as so many lives are forever altered by the attack. But it is balanced with tenderness and humor. The pacing of the production and the vivacity of the musical score tips toward uplifting. It is no surprise that Irene Sankoff and David Hein earned Olivier, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle awards, a Grammy nomination and Tony Award nominations for the book, music and lyrics.

The national tour is directed by Daniel Goldstein with musical staging by Richard J. Hinds, based on the original Broadway direction and choreography. The company of actors brings honesty, energy and gorgeous voices to the show; even for audience members who have seen previous COME FROM AWAY productions this ensemble makes it fresh and relevant.

The twelve company members are cast as multiple characters of the planes’ passengers and of the Gander community. Kaitlyn Jackson as the pilot, Beverley, brings strength and authority to the role – her biographical “Me and the Sky” is a powerful highlight of the production. Hannah-Kathryn Wall portrays Hannah, a mother trying desperately to find out more information about the whereabouts of her son, a New York firefighter. Wall’s “I am Here” is beautiful and haunting. Hannah and Gander resident Beulah (Kristin Litzenberg), whose son is a Canadian firefighter, form a strong and enduring bond.

There is great energy between Ryaan Farhadi and understudy Nick Berke (who stepped into the role usually played by Richard Chaz Gomez) as the couple Kevin and Kevin. Farhadi, who is also cast as the quiet Egyptian chef Ali, brings depth and dignity to the role as he withstands the fear and prejudice of the others. Berke also has a quieter moment leading the song “Prayer,” which begins with the Prayer of St. Francis that seeks purpose and peace then interweaves similar prayers in other languages and of other religions.

It is a delight to see a relationship bloom between quirky British businessman Nick (played by John Anker Bow) and sheltered Dallas traveler Diane (Tyler Olshansky-Bailon). Andre Williams shows the wonderful evolution of Bob, a brusque New Yorker who is at first wary and suspicious of the openness of the Gander residents, who comes to lead the others in a generous outpouring to thank the Canadians for their hospitality.

Among the Gander residents are the mayor, played with heart and authority by Andrew Hendrick; local reporter Janice Moser (Jordan Hayakawa) whose first day on the job was September 11; and Erich Schroeder as Oz, one of the two town constables. Kathleen Cameron stands out as kind-hearted Bonnie, a local SPCA volunteer who takes it upon herself to see to the welfare of the planes’ animals.

The on-stage musicians incorporate instruments common to Newfoundland for a unique sound. Sarah Pool Wilhelm is the conductor/music director; Bronwen Chan is associate conductor. Performing in the band are Logan Mitchell (whistles/Irish flute/Uilleann pipes), Gioia Gedicks (fiddle), Tonie Nguyen (electric and acoustic guitars), McKinley Foster (acoustic guitar, mandolin, bouzouki), Isaiah Smith (electric and acoustic bass), Brandon Wong (drums, percussion) and Spencer Inch (bodhran, percussion).

The national tour of COME FROM AWAY makes only a short stop at the Capital One Hall. Washington needs this production this weekend. Friday’s house was completely full, and the audience reacted audibly to both the deeply sad moments and the eye-rolling puns. The audience was on its feet for the curtain call and stayed – clapping – until the final note of music. After this Sunday, February 2, the production moves to Philadelphia. If you miss it in Tysons, make plans now to see it on April 18 or 19 when it tours to the Hippodrome Theatre in nearby Baltimore.

COME FROM AWAY is part of the Broadway in Tysons series at Capital One Hall, 7750 Capital One Tower Road, Tysons, VA 22102. Remaining performances are Saturday, Feb. 1 at 2 pm and 8 pm, and Sunday, Feb. April 2 at 1 pm and 7 pm. It is appropriate for ages 10+. For tickets performance information, attendance policies and further information visit the Capital One Hall website.

Photo Credit: All photos of the cast of the national touring production of COME FROM AWAY 2024-25 are by Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade.

