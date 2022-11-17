Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Review: CHICAGO at National Theatre

Do not miss Chicago at the National Theatre!

Nov. 17, 2022  
Review: CHICAGO at National Theatre
Katie Frieden in the 25th Anniversary Touring production of Chicago.
Photo by Jeremy Daniel.

It is no secret why the musical Chicago, now playing at The National Theatre, is such a long-running hit lauded by the public and critics alike. It is the ultimate in cynical musicals and will be applauded as long as "the world goes round" with avarice, immorality, and greed.

The two female protagonists portrayed in this darkly satiric musical ---Velma Kelly (Logan Floyd) and Roxie Hart (Kate Frieden) ---are merrily seducing the courtroom, the news media, and the public with their supposed innocence even as they get away with murder. When these merry murderers decide to team up with a musical act in order to drive up their publicity, the show becomes a work of genuine originality as the audience becomes spectators of their "show within a show".

Though this very relevant musical takes place in Chicago in the late 1920's----one could easily see any current news problem or media circus as applicable to the satire in the musical. This musical knows that if anybody can be made into a celebrity by the press and promoted as such- -you can even get away with murder!

Recreation of the original production direction by Tȃnia Nardini has aligned well with the original direction of the New York production by Walter Bobbie. Content becomes style as this tawdry satire billed as a "musical vaudeville" seduces the audience into the world of amoral glee.

The current touring company now appearing at the National are snapping their fingers, splaying their hands, and thrusting their hips in the best Bob Fosse style (choreography of this revival was originally done by Anne Reinking in the style of Bob Fosse ---recreation of the original production choreography by Gary Chryst). Arms extend behind the backs of these lithe-bodied dancers as they sway back and forth with ease in unison and precision---this is the precision and style we have come to expect from Fosse.

The music by John Kander and the lyrics by Fred Ebb show this edgy and accomplished songwriting team at their peak. One great song follows another and many of them are ironic for the brassy and upbeat music is subverted by the caustically observant and sassy lyrics. This vaudeville style lulls one into the enjoyment of these now beloved songs.

The "Cell Block Tango" is performed with verve and snap by the excellent Ms. Logan Floyd (Velma) and company, and it is interspersed with revenge-fuel snippets of dark humor.

"All I Care About" is a hymn to love replete with feathered palms and dancing chorines that is a salute to the monumental ego and self-love of lawyer Billy Flynn. The callow and crafty character of Flynn is played to the ironic hilt by the talented Jeff Brooks.

"We Both Reached for the Gun" is another musical standout as the character of Roxie (a superb Katie Frieden) becomes a ventriloquist's dummy in this incisive comic, rhythmic song about the altering of facts.

Ms. Frieden also excels in "Me and My Baby" -which is a master class in comic pacing and comic deception. Ms. Frieden is the epitome of the Bob Fosse essence.

"Nowadays" with both Ms. Floyd and Ms. Frieden is a knockout of a production number.

As the shy, bewildered, and honest Amos, Brian Kalinowski is touching in the wry and beguiling "Mr. Cellophane."

As the news reporter with rose-tinted glasses, Mary Sunshine ---G.A. James does a superb job singing "A Little Bit of Good."

Set Design by John Lee Beatty is ingeniously done with the orchestra embedded in an elevated and sharply delineated enclosed box-like structure for the musicians and the conductor. The dancers and actors move through the center of this space and move around the other spaces on the stage. There is also a ladder on each side to showcase the leading ladies as they sing specific numbers.

Conductor Cameron Blake Kinnear does a superior job conducting as he conducts ten wonderful musicians.

William Ivey Long has designed sleek and sensuous black outfits for the entire ensemble. Indeed, the costume design adds to the scintillating look of the show.

Lighting design by Ken Billington bathes the stage with evocative shafts of light that showcase the highly theatrical nature of this supercharged musical.

Like A Chorus Line ----this is a musical that will always be popular as it addresses basic emotions of the species called the human being, and it also addresses themes that are more relevant than ever.

Do not miss Chicago at The National Theatre!

Running Time: Two Hours and a half with one fifteen-minute intermission.

Chicago runs through November 27,2022 at The National Theatre located at 1321 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20004.




Leslie Odom, Jr. to Star in LET FREEDOM RING CELEBRATION at the Kennedy Center Photo
Leslie Odom, Jr. to Star in LET FREEDOM RING CELEBRATION at the Kennedy Center
The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and Georgetown University will celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a free, ticketed musical tribute, the Let Freedom Ring Celebration. The annual program, part of the Center’s Millennium Stage free daily performance series, features Leslie Odom, Jr.
Signature Theatre to Present INTO THE WOODS, SWEENEY TODD & PACIFIC OVERTURES in Sondh Photo
Signature Theatre to Present INTO THE WOODS, SWEENEY TODD & PACIFIC OVERTURES in Sondheim Tribute Season
Signature Theatre will present So Many Possibilities: A Season of Sondheim, a season-long tribute to Signature’s signature, Stephen Sondheim, which highlights the organization’s long-time relationship with the legendary composer.
Video: First Look at INTO THE WOODS at Signature Theatre Photo
Video: First Look at INTO THE WOODS at Signature Theatre
Get a first look at footage from Signature Theatre's Into the Woods! The production is directed and choreographed by Signature Theatre Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner and is the first of three Sondheim productions featured in Signature's 2022/23 season.
The Kennedy Center Announces 2022-2023 Social Impact Programs Photo
The Kennedy Center Announces 2022-2023 Social Impact Programs
The Kennedy Center’s Social Impact program announced partnerships and programming for the 2022–2023 season, including Community Partnerships, Culture Caucus, the Conflux, Social Practice Residents, and Millennium Stage.

From This Author - David Friscic

David has always had a passionate interest in the arts from acting in professional dinner theatre and community theatre to reviewing film and local theatre in college.  He is thrilled ... (read more about this author)


Review: CHICAGO at National TheatreReview: CHICAGO at National Theatre
November 17, 2022

It is no secret why the musical Chicago, now playing at the National Theatre, is such a long-running hit lauded by the public and critics alike. It is the ultimate in cynical musicals and will be applauded as long as “the world goes round” with avarice, immorality, and greed.
Review: PEOPLE, PLACES &THINGS at Studio TheatreReview: PEOPLE, PLACES &THINGS at Studio Theatre
November 15, 2022

People, Places and Things are a constant trigger for addiction and anxiety in the probing and intellectually thrilling production of People, Places & Things now playing at the Studio Theatre.  A highly evolved play of substance that really pushes the boundaries of the subject of addiction is a top-notch tour de force courtesy of a very trenchantly observed and written play by Duncan Macmillan, above par technical elements, and excellent acting. 
ELEGIES: A SONG CYCLE at Keegan TheatreELEGIES: A SONG CYCLE at Keegan Theatre
October 25, 2022

The Keegan Theatre is presenting a moving and sensitive production of composer William Finn’s Elegies: A Song Cycle.  This is a work of disarming autobiographical elements that underscore Finn’s alternately quirky and elegiac lyrics.  Finn’s music is shot through with a sense of longing and pain abetted with a sense of holding on to whatever one can grasp at in times of despair and loss.  
Review: EINSTEIN'S WIFE at ExPats TheatreReview: EINSTEIN'S WIFE at ExPats Theatre
October 3, 2022

A dramatic and ruminative journey through the personal history of two famous figures, Albert Einstein, and his wife Mileva Marić, takes place in an afterlife limbo in Einstein’s Wife. This intriguing play will be welcome by anyone who is interested in the interpersonal battles of Einstein and his first wife, who was a brilliant scientist in her own right. 
Review: HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING at Studio TheatreReview: HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING at Studio Theatre
September 29, 2022

The “awful grace of God” (from Aeschylus----prominently displayed on Robert F. Kennedy’s grave) has been a line I all too well understand as a Catholic---in the current and intellectually thrilling production of Heroes of the Fourth Turning, Aeschylus is more than apt.  These characters are given grace in circumstances that often resemble “The Dark Night of the Soul” (St. John of the Cross). The Studio Theatre is presenting a play that grabs hold of the mind and heart with a compelling dramatic throughline for all those who have thought about the role of the sacred in a secular society.