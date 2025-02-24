Refused Add D.C. Show to Final North American Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Marking the end of an iconic multi-decade career, Swedish punk provocateurs Refused will embark on their farewell tour of North America next month. Now, they have announced a new date to the cross-continental run, which now kicks off on March 20th in Washington, D.C. at Atlantis with support from DYSTARON.

Refused also reveal additional support from acts such as Zulu, Orange 9mm, Racetraitor and more, who will be accompanying them on this final victory lap across the US and Canada alongside Quicksand.

Tickets for the D.C. show go on sale this Friday at 10AM EST, while the rest of the dates are available HERE.

Refused Farewell Tour Dates

March 20 – Washington, DC – Atlantis NEW %

March 21 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount SOLD OUT *

March 22 – Buffalo, NY – Electric City *

March 23 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY SOLD OUT *

March 25 – Chicago, IL – Salt Shed *

March 27 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield *

March 28 – Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Expo Hall *

March 29 – Del Mar, CA – The Sound *

March 30 – Phoenix, AZ – Marquee Theatre *

April 1 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre *

April 2 – Salt Lake City, UT – Union Event Center *

April 4 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory *

April 5 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox SOLD OUT *

April 7 – Vancouver, BC – Vogue Theatre SOLD OUT *

April 8 – Portland, OR – Revolution Hall SOLD OUT *

April 10 – Sacramento, CA – Ace Of Spades *

* with Quicksand

% with DYSTARON

To commemorate the 25th anniversary of their influential album 'The Shape Of Punk To Come', the second and final installment of its limited-edition vinyl reissue is out now, featuring a 3 LP version of the album on an exclusive opaque vinyl, unreleased demos, and rare alternate versions of songs. Only 2,000 copies were pressed and are now available through the band’s webstore HERE.

In addition to the vinyl, a limited run of the re-issue is also available on cassette tape exclusively through Tapehead City. With just 1,000 copies made, get yours HERE.

Part of the physical package, the 12-song tribute album ‘The Shape Of Punk To Come Obliterated’ is available to stream now via Epitaph. For a collection of eclectic covers, Refused tapped prominent names in punk & hardcore (such as Idles, Cult Of Luna, Zulu & Touché Amoré) to “rearrange or deconstruct” songs from the classic record.

Photo Credit: Tim Tronckoe

Comments