ROJA RIDIN’ IN THE HOOD AND OTHER CUENTOS Comes to GALA Hispanic Theatre

GALA Hispanic Theatre will present Roja Ridin’ in the Hood and Other Cuentos, a bilingual reimagining of classic fairy tales, produced and performed by the young artists of Paso Nuevo Youth Program and the Marion S. Barry Summer Youth Employment Program (SBSYEP). This one-night-only performance will take place on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 7:30 PM at GALA Hispanic Theatre, located at 3333 14th St, NW, Washington, DC 20010. Admission is free, and no tickets are required.

Written by acclaimed author Patricia Marcantonio and directed by Christopher Ríos, Roja Ridin’ in the Hood and Other Cuentos retells beloved tales such as Little Red Riding Hood, The Emperor’s New Clothes, Sleeping Beauty, and The Three Little Pigs, each infused with Latinx culture, bilingual storytelling, and unexpected twist endings. As a special addition, the production includes a modernized Cinderella, written and adapted by the Paso Nuevo students themselves. In addition to the scripted tales, audiences will experience original music and choreography, making this event not only a retelling, but a full celebration of youth voice, movement, and rhythm.

This lively, family-friendly show celebrates heritage, identity, and creativity through humor, drama, and cultural reflection. Following the performance, audiences are invited to stay for a post-show talkback with the cast, offering insight into their artistic process and the stories they’ve made their own.

“We are in week five of our six-week summer program and it feels like the weeks are flying by,” states Paso Nuevo Director Chris Ríos. “Roja Ridin' in the Hood is probably our most ambitious production with over 20 characters to portray and in some ways, it doesn't seem like enough. Our participants are eager and hungry for more roles to portray as well as ideas they want to incorporate into our show.”

“With our play revolving around the themes of fairy tales, it allowed our actors to portray characters outside of the realm of reality and day by day I witness new discoveries within them as they learn during rehearsals,” continues Ríos. “It has also been wonderful to see our participants thriving behind the scenes as well. We look forward to sharing the hard work of our actors, dancers, musicians, and behind-the-scenes participants and hope to see you July 31st.”