Quiz: Get To Know Sister Rosetta Tharpe Of SHOUT SISTER SHOUT! at Ford's Theatre

Shout Sister Shout runs March 15, 2023 through May 13, 2023.

Jan. 30, 2023  

Inspired by Gayle F. Wald's book Shout, Sister, Shout!, this new musical tells the story of Sister Rosetta Tharp-one of America's most influential rock, R&B and gospel crossover singers and guitarists.

Ambitious, courageous and uncompromisingly public, Tharpe became a pioneer of the women's movement for racial and sexual equality and musical legend who redefined the national and international music scene in the 1930s and 40s and beyond.

Dive into Cheryl L. West's spirited, authentic and emotionally charged story about a charismatic music forerunner and the authentic roots of rock & roll.








