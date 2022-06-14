Project1VOICE to Host Juneteenth Celebration Of Black Artistic Endeavors

Project1VOICE, a New York-based organization dedicated to supporting theatre and the performing arts by people of African descent, is set for a free, two-day online event for Juneteenth.

The organization's annual celebration of Black artistic endeavors begins on Sunday June 19, with Project1VOICE Honors, an annual award ceremony honoring the outstanding achievements of Black creatives from around the country. The festivities continue on Monday, June 20, with a staged reading of the Pulitzer Prize-nominated From the Mississippi Delta by Dr. Endesha Ida Mae Holland. This reading is part of Project1VOICE's 12th annual One Play One Day national staged reading event, which revives and reintroduces forgotten and under-appreciated plays written by people of African descent.

All events will be live-streamed via project1voice.org and the Project1VOICE YouTube channel at 7 pm EST. This year Project1VOICE urges arts and culture lovers and supporters to find ways to engage with and support Black creative organizations in their community. For a listing of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), along with Black theaters, Black dance companies, and Black museums please visit Project1VOICE.org.

Erich McMillan-McCall, Founder and Director of Project1VOICE, has dedicated ten-plus years to uplifting other Black creatives and providing education on the contributions of Black artists throughout the history of the United States and beyond. With Project1VOICE's virtual performance platform, programming and initiatives, Mr. McMillian-McCall hopes to continue this necessary work and draw additional support.

"I believe that the key to continuing our robust and rich history of Black theatre in this country will depend on four areas of action: Sustain, Endow, Access, and Thrive, McMillan-McCall explains "This is how we will endure and exceed. These two days are intended to connect us to our varied and robust past, present, and future. During these two days, we will commemorate the 'emancipation' of our collective and individual voices, paving the way for a better future that is always ours to claim."

As a recipient of a generous gift from The Black Seed/Mellon Foundation, Project1VOICE will use the funds as intended; planting the seeds of growth for Black creatives and arts professionals by honoring Black theatre artists, actively engaging and hiring Black people and specifically Black women for the organization's initiatives, and using their platform to encourage support for Black creatives and performing arts organizations.

For more information visit Project1VOICE.org.