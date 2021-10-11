Photos: New Episodes Of 'One Voice: The Songs We Share' Airing On PBS

The American Pops Orchestra presents two new episodes of "ONE VOICE: THE SONGS WE SHARE." The episodes, entitled "Country" and "American Roots," will be broadcast back to back on Friday, October 29, 2021 (check local listings) on PBS, PBS.org and the PBS Video App.

In this series, Maestro Luke Frazier and the American Pops Orchestra celebrate uniquely American music that has transcended its original genre to find a place in our collective culture. Each episode is directed by Eric Rosen and executive produced by Robert Pullen and Nouveau Productions.

"Country" features music from early mountain traditions to the most modern country songs. From honky-tonk to country gospel, these songs were made famous by the likes of Tammy Wynette, Dolly Parton, June Carter Cash, Johnny Cash and Loretta Lynn. Filmed at the Poorhouse Farm Park in Martinsburg, West Virginia, this episode is hosted by and stars Emmy Award-winner Leslie Jordan, as well as celebrated country songwriter, producer and guitarist Travis Howard; 2020 Steve Martin Banjo Prize recipient, Jake Blount; one of Dance Magazine's 25 to watch, Nic Gareiss; Appalachian singer-songwriter Senora May; and star of Broadway's COMPANY, Claybourne Elder.

"American Roots" celebrates the many indigenous and immigrant communities who have contributed to what we know as American music, incorporating Native American flute, Japanese folk song, hip hop, opera, a Mexican ballad and more. Filmed at the Marinoff Theater at Shepherd University in Shepherdstown, West Virginia, this episode is hosted by and stars award-winning Sicangu Lakota Hip Hop artist and music producer Frank Waln, as well as pianist Jacqueline Schwab, who is featured in multiple films made by Ken Burns; star of Broadway's ON YOUR FEET, Mauricio Martinez; international soprano Asako Tamura; and Hall Johnson Award for Spirituals-winner Amber Merritt.