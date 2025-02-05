News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: JOB Starring Eric Hissom as Loyd & Jordan Slattery at Signature Theatre

Performances run through March 16, 2025 in Signature's ARK Theatre.

By: Feb. 05, 2025
JOB is now playing at Signature Theatre, written by Max Wolf Friedlich and directed by Signature's Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner. Check out photos here! 

The production stars Eric Hissom as Loyd and Jordan Slattery as Jane. Performances run through March 16, 2025 in Signature's ARK Theatre.

A young woman whose screaming breakdown at work has gone viral must receive an evaluation from a crisis therapist before she can return to her job at a well-known tech firm. During the appointment, however, secrets emerge, and filters strip away as doctor and patient edge toward an epic showdown. An Off-Broadway sensation and New York Times Critic's Pick, this intense play skewers the insidiousness of the internet, the meaning of work and the menace behind the social media smile.

The creative team for JOB includes Scenic Design by Luciana Stecconi (Signature's Jesus Christ Superstar, Studio Theatre's John Proctor is the Villain), Costume Design by Alexa Cassandra Duimstra (GALA Hispanic Theatre's La Valentina, NextStop Theatre's A Midsummer Night's Dream), Lighting Design by Colin K. Bills (Signature's Grand Hotel, Passion), and Sound Design by Kenny Neal (Signature's The Upstairs Department, Daphne's Dive). Casting is by Jorge Acevedo. Lauren Pekel is the Stage Manager and Miranda Korieth is the Production Assistant. Rachel Brigette Sexton (Capital Fringe's This is My Sister) is understudying Jane.

Photo credit: Christopher Mueller

Eric Hissom and Jordan Slattery

Jordan Slattery

Eric Hissom and Jordan Slattery

Eric Hissom

Eric Hissom and Jordan Slattery

Eric Hissom and Jordan Slattery

Jordan Slattery

Eric Hissom and Jordan Slattery





