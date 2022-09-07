Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Get a First Look at NO PLACE TO GO at Signature Theatre

Sardonic wit merges with clever jazz, blues and bluegrass music for an irreverent capitalist critique of the personal cost of doing business.

Sep. 07, 2022  

No Place to Go, written by Ethan Lipton with music composed by Ethan Lipton, Eben Levy, Ian M. Riggs, and Vito Dieterle is now playing at Signature Theatre through October 16, 2022 in Signature's ARK Theatre. No Place to Go is directed by Signature's Artistic Director Matthew Gardiner (Signature's She Loves Me, RENT) and will star Bobby Smith (Signature's She Loves Me, Grand Hotel). Ian M. Riggs (The Public Theater's No Place to Go, Broadway's Mean Girls) is the production's Music Director and Arranger.

Get a first look at photos below!

In No Place to Go, a dedicated corporate "information refiner" has learned that his company is moving to a cheaper, but very (very) remote, location and taking the jobs with it. Backed by a jazz band, this permanent part-timer must decide whether to go and uproot his family's life or embark on an unknown venture. Sardonic wit merges with clever jazz, blues and bluegrass music for an irreverent capitalist critique of the personal cost of doing business. In addition to Bobby Smith, the cast for No Place to Go includes Tom Lagana (Signature's Chess, The Kennedy Center's Little Shop of Horrors) as Jonah/Guitar, Ian M. Riggs (The Public Theater's No Place to Go, Broadway's Mean Girls) as Duke/Bass & Guitar, and Grant Langford (Signature's Ain't Misbehavin', ArtCentric's Technicolor) as Sal/Saxophone.

The creative team for No Place to Go includes Scenic Design by Paige Hathaway (Signature's The Upstairs Department, Round House Theatre's The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time), Costume Design by Frederick P. Deeben (Signature's Midnight at The Never Get, PCPA Theaterfest's Oklahoma!), Lighting Design by Max Doolittle (Olney Theatre Center's Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Studio Theatre's Every Brilliant Thing), and Sound Design by Matt Rowe (Signature's Miss Saigon, Olney Theatre Center's A.D. 16). Signature Casting is by Jorge Acevedo. Joey Blakely is the Production Stage Manager, Erica Feidelseit is the Production Assistant, and Chris Royal is the copyist.

Photo credit: Christopher Mueller

Grant Langford, Bobby Smith, Tom Lagana, and Ian Riggs
Grant Langford, Bobby Smith, Tom Lagana, and Ian Riggs

Grant Langford, Tom Lagana, Ian Riggs, and Bobby Smith
Grant Langford, Tom Lagana, Ian Riggs, and Bobby Smith

Bobby Smith
Bobby Smith

Bobby Smith, Grant Langford, Tom Lagana, and Ian Riggs
Bobby Smith, Grant Langford, Tom Lagana, and Ian Riggs

Grant Langford, Bobby Smith, and Tom Lagana
Grant Langford, Bobby Smith, and Tom Lagana

Grant Langford and Bobby Smith
Grant Langford and Bobby Smith

Bobby Smith
Bobby Smith

Grant Langford, Bobby Smith, Tom Lagana, and Ian Riggs
Grant Langford, Bobby Smith, Tom Lagana, and Ian Riggs

Bobby Smith
Bobby Smith


