Photos: First Look At A CHRISTMAS CAROL At Ford's Theatre

Back for its 43rd year, the fully-staged production of Charles Dickens's "A Christmas Carol" returns to the historic Ford's Theatre with the revelry and magical moments audiences have come to know and love.

Join the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future as they lead the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge on a journey of transformation and redemption. Originally conceived by Michael Baron, this music-infused production captures the magic and joy of Dickens's Yuletide classic.

Acclaimed actor Craig Wallace returns to play Ebenezer Scrooge in a production heralded as a "rich visual and vocal treat" (TheaterMania) and "infectiously jolly" (The Washington Post). Tickets are selling fast for this D.C. holiday classic!

For tickets: click here.