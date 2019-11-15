Photo Flash: Take a Look at Photos From Opening Night of NEWSIES at Arena Stage
In the summer of 1899, the newsboys of New York City took on two of the most powerful men in the country - Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst - and won. Inspired by true events, the Broadway smash hit is a testament to the power of standing up and speaking out. The Tony Award-winning musical features fan-favorites like "Carrying the Banner," "King of New York" and "Seize the Day." Newsies is "a winning, high-energy musical" (Entertainment Weekly) just in time for the holidays and perfect for the whole family.
Take a look at photos from opening Night of Newsies at Arena Stage below!
Photo Credit: Cameron Whitman
Parker Esse, Baayork Lee, Molly Smith
Javier Del Pilar, Wyn Delano, Christian Douglas
Rory Boyd, Thomas Adrian Simpson, Michael Hewitt
Matthew Davies, Tanner Pflueger, Michael John Hughes
Luke Spring, Ethan Van Slyke, Emre Ocak
Parker Esse, Michael John Hughes
Hazel Hay, Ethan Van Slyke, Josiah Smothers
Daniel J. Maldonado, Erin Weaver
Laura Bergquist, Parker Esse, Molly Smith
Cast of Newsies