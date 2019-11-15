Photo Flash: Take a Look at Photos From Opening Night of NEWSIES at Arena Stage

Nov. 15, 2019  

In the summer of 1899, the newsboys of New York City took on two of the most powerful men in the country - Joseph Pulitzer and William Randolph Hearst - and won. Inspired by true events, the Broadway smash hit is a testament to the power of standing up and speaking out. The Tony Award-winning musical features fan-favorites like "Carrying the Banner," "King of New York" and "Seize the Day." Newsies is "a winning, high-energy musical" (Entertainment Weekly) just in time for the holidays and perfect for the whole family.

Take a look at photos from opening Night of Newsies at Arena Stage below!

Photo Credit: Cameron Whitman



