Photo Flash: First Look At Riverside Center's SOUVENIR Starring Andrea Kahane And Carson Eubank

Souvenir: A Fantasia on the Life of Florence Foster Jenkins opened Wednesday, September 23, 2020.

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts in Fredericksburg, Virginia is one of the first theatres in the DC Metro area to welcome their patrons back to live theatre with the hilarious, over-the-top production of Stephen Temperley's Souvenir: A Fantasia on the Life of Florence Foster Jenkins. This side-splitting play debuted off-Broadway before opening on Broadway in 2005, starring Tony Award® nominee Judy Kaye as Florence Foster Jenkins.

See photos below!

Producing Artistic Director, Patrick A'Hearn is pleased to announce the sensational pair at the heart of Souvenir: Riverside Center's Andrea Kahane will star as Florence Foster Jenkins, the aspiring singer incapable of producing two consecutive notes in tune. Ms. Kahane will be joined onstage by Carson Eubank in his stage debut at Riverside as Jenkins' faithful accompanist, Cosmé McMoon.

Fans are sure to recognize the hilarious and heartwarming story which was the basis for the 2016 major motion picture, Florence Foster Jenkins starring Academy Award® winner, Meryl Streep as Florence Foster Jenkins and star of CBS' The Big Bang Theory, Simon Helberg as Cosmé McMoon.

The creative team is led by Riverside Center's Producing Artistic Director, Patrick A'Hearn as director. Scenic coordination is by Frank Foster, the lighting design is by Weston Corey, and the costumes are designed by Kyna Chilcot. Sound Design is by Billy Timms, and the properties master & set dresser is RaeAnna Hammerbacker. The production stage manager is Emily DeRoma.

To continue to bring Broadway's Best safely to Virginia, Riverside Center for the Performing Arts is following all recommendations and guidance issued by the CDC and the Virginia Department of Health to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during a guest's visit. Riverside Center will be operating at fifty (50%) capacity as mandated by the state of Virginia and is enhancing its already high sanitation standards to include frequent sanitation of high-contact areas. Guests will be asked to do their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by social distancing six feet (or more when possible) between guests, washing their hands frequently, and wearing a mask. For a full list of preventative measures, please visit www.riversidedt.com.

Souvenir: A Fantasia on the Life of Florence Foster Jenkins opens Wednesday, September 23, 2020. For tickets, contact the Box Office at (540) 370-4300 or go online to riversidedt.com. Regular price tickets are $55-60. Discounted senior and group rates are available, as well as student rush tickets (with valid student ID). Evening performances start at 7:30pm on Thursdays, Friday, and Saturdays. Matinee performances start at 1:30pm on Wednesdays and Saturdays and 3:00pm on Sundays.



