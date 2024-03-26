Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE to Play The Shakespeare Theatre in DC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



All The Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented The Villain, a new work created and performed by Patrick Page and based on the villains of William Shakespeare, will play The Shakespeare Theatre in Washington, D.C. as the second stop on the show’s special engagement run throughout the country. Performances will be December 6 - 29, 2024.

All The Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented The Villain will begin its special engagements this fall at The Guthrie Theater with performances from October 12 – November 17, 2024.

All The Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented The Villain continues to set box office records at the DR2 in New York and is currently playing to sold out houses. After its two extensions, this production will become one of the longest running Shakespearean performances in New York history, surpassing Richard Burton’s record-breaking run as Hamlet on Broadway in 1964.

All The Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented The Villain will play its final performance in New York on Sunday, March 31.

Mr. Page has never shied away from exploring his dark side. Now, with this tour de force show, he turns his attention to the twisted motivation and hidden humanity at the heart of Shakespeare’s greatest villains. Moving swiftly through the Shakespeare canon, Page illuminates the playwright's ever-evolving conception of evil by delving into more than a dozen of his most wicked creations. Thrilling, biting, hilarious, and enlightening, what Page delivers is a masterclass on the most terrifying subject of them all: human nature.

The design team includes Arnulfo Maldonado (Scenic Design), Emily Rebholz (Costume Design), Stacey Derosier (Lighting Design), and Darron L West (Sound Design).

All The Devils Are Here: How Shakespeare Invented The Villain was originally presented on film through the Shakespeare Theatre Company in 2021 and was available for streaming for a limited audience. In New York, the engagement is produced by Mara Isaacs. Line producer is Bryan Hunt.

Photo credit: Julieta Cervantes