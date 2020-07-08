Paris Sashay, Brian Parise, Davine Ker and Al Williams Join This Week's Improbable Comedy: Stay At Home Edition

Improbable Comedy: Stay at Home Edition brings live, stand-up comedy right to your home. This week, we have Paris Sashay along with Brian Parise, Davine Ker and Al Williams. It's the perfect way to laugh the time away until this pandemic is just a distant, annoying memory. And yes, it is safe to laugh!

Thursday July 16 at 8:30pm via Zoom."Doors" open at 8:20pm. Sit back and relax to enjoy live stand-up performances from your favorite comics. Tickets are Pay What You Can.

The Zoom link will be sent out 30 minutes before the show. More info and ticket/registration link at www.improbablecomedy.com

