PRIDE & JOY - THE Marvin Gaye MUSICAL comes to the National Theatre from May 1-12, 2019.

Tickets ($129, $99, $79, $59, and $34) may be purchased at TheNationalDC.com, in person at the National Theatre Box Office (weekdays from noon to 6:00 PM), or by calling 1-800-514-3849. The National Theatre is located at 1321 Pennsylvania Ave. NW in downtown Washington, D.C.

Sitting at the piano at a Motown Christmas party, life cannot get any better for a young Marvin Gaye, until his attention is captured by one of the most beautiful and glamorous women he has ever laid eyes on. This woman's beauty rivals any Hollywood movie star's and Marvin has to have her, but there is just one problem, she is Berry Gordy's sister.

Marvin finds this intriguing and embarks upon a flirtatious conquest of Anna until she relents. However, Marvin who refers to himself as a "ram and a rebel," is met with the fierceness of Anna's strength, independence and power, which makes for an explosive love affair with neither willing to be controlled by the other.

Amid the turbulent sociopolitical backdrop of the 50's and 60's, life experiences that grow out of familial strife, war and social struggles give birth to artistic genius, such as the building of Motown Records and its many iconic talents. This era also births epic love stories, among which is the tumultuous and passionate journey of one of history's most intriguing power couples, Marvin Gaye and Anna Gordy. Marvin is a smooth, young and sexy balladeer. And Anna, though ahead of her time, is a brilliant entrepreneur, songwriter and talent developer. This makes the crossing of their paths inevitable.

PRIDE & JOY tells the riveting story of this union and how the two change history, the music industry and Motown Records through ballads inspired by their love, conflict and creativity. The story journeys through romantic and even volatile clashes between Marvin and Anna, which ultimately influence the direction and sound of Motown. PRIDE & JOY features 28 songs from the legendary Motown catalogue, including the greatest hits of iconic Grammy Award-winning singer, Marvin Gaye.





Related Articles Shows View More Washington, DC Stories

More Hot Stories For You