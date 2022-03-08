ON YOUR FEET! Spanish Language Production Will Premiere at GALA Hispanic Theatre in May

The world premiere of the Spanish production of On Your Feet! will be at GALA Hispanic Theatre in May.

Music, Lyrics & Orchestration by / Música, letras y arreglos musicales de Gloria and Emilio Estefan

Choreographed and Directed by / Coreografía y Dirección de Luis Salgado

Musical Direction by / Dirección musical de Walter "Bobby" McCoy

May 5 - June 5, 2022 / Mayo 5 - Junio 5, 2022

In Spanish with English surtitles / En español con sobretítulos en inglés

This is the inspiring true story about heart, heritage and two people who believed in their talent-and each other-to become an international sensation: Gloria and Emilio Estefan. This production features some of the most iconic songs of the past quarter-century, including "Rhythm is Gonna Get You," "Conga," "Get On Your Feet," "Don't Want To Lose You Now," "1-2-3," and "Coming Out of the Dark." Prepare to be on your feet from start to finish!

Esta es la inspiradora historia sobre el amor y la herencia cultural de una pareja que creyó en su talento... y se convirtieron en una sensación internacional: Gloria y Emilio Estefan. La producción presenta algunas de las canciones más icónicas de los últimos 25 años. ¡Prepárate para bailar de principio a fin!

Student Matinees: For more information, email education@galatheatre.org.

Matinés estudiantiles: Para mayor información, escribe a education@galatheatre.org.

Noche de GALA: Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 8 pm / Sábado, 7 de mayo de 2022, a las 8 pm.

Press Night/Noche de prensa: Friday, May 6, 2022 at 8 pm / Viernes, 6 de mayo de 2022, a las 8 pm.

Tickets: $65 Thursdays - Sundays; $45 Seniors (65+), Military, Teachers, Students 25+, and Groups (10+); $35 General Under 25 and Students under 25; Noche de GALA: $95 (per person). To purchase tickets online for groups (10+), use code 10Plus.

Boletos: $65 de jueves a domingo; $45 adultos mayores, militares, profesores, estudiantes de más de 25 años y grupos (10+); $35 personas y estudiantes de 25 años o menos; Noche de GALA: $95 (por persona). Para adquirir boletos online para grupos (10+), usa el código 10Plus.

https://www.galatheatre.org/post/on-your-feet-en-espa%C3%B1ol