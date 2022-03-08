Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ON YOUR FEET! Spanish Language Production Will Premiere at GALA Hispanic Theatre in May

Performances run May 5 - June 5, 2022.

Mar. 8, 2022  
The world premiere of the Spanish production of On Your Feet! will be at GALA Hispanic Theatre in May.

Music, Lyrics & Orchestration by / Música, letras y arreglos musicales de Gloria and Emilio Estefan

Choreographed and Directed by / Coreografía y Dirección de Luis Salgado

Musical Direction by / Dirección musical de Walter "Bobby" McCoy

May 5 - June 5, 2022 / Mayo 5 - Junio 5, 2022

In Spanish with English surtitles / En español con sobretítulos en inglés

This is the inspiring true story about heart, heritage and two people who believed in their talent-and each other-to become an international sensation: Gloria and Emilio Estefan. This production features some of the most iconic songs of the past quarter-century, including "Rhythm is Gonna Get You," "Conga," "Get On Your Feet," "Don't Want To Lose You Now," "1-2-3," and "Coming Out of the Dark." Prepare to be on your feet from start to finish!

Esta es la inspiradora historia sobre el amor y la herencia cultural de una pareja que creyó en su talento... y se convirtieron en una sensación internacional: Gloria y Emilio Estefan. La producción presenta algunas de las canciones más icónicas de los últimos 25 años. ¡Prepárate para bailar de principio a fin!

Student Matinees: For more information, email education@galatheatre.org.

Matinés estudiantiles: Para mayor información, escribe a education@galatheatre.org.

Noche de GALA: Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 8 pm / Sábado, 7 de mayo de 2022, a las 8 pm.

Press Night/Noche de prensa: Friday, May 6, 2022 at 8 pm / Viernes, 6 de mayo de 2022, a las 8 pm.

Tickets: $65 Thursdays - Sundays; $45 Seniors (65+), Military, Teachers, Students 25+, and Groups (10+); $35 General Under 25 and Students under 25; Noche de GALA: $95 (per person). To purchase tickets online for groups (10+), use code 10Plus.

Boletos: $65 de jueves a domingo; $45 adultos mayores, militares, profesores, estudiantes de más de 25 años y grupos (10+); $35 personas y estudiantes de 25 años o menos; Noche de GALA: $95 (por persona). Para adquirir boletos online para grupos (10+), usa el código 10Plus.

https://www.galatheatre.org/post/on-your-feet-en-espa%C3%B1ol



