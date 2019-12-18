NextStop Theatre's Front Row to History Initiative Will Provide Free Tickets to THE MOUNTAINTOP

NextStop Theatre has announced the creation of the "Front Row to History" Initiative, which will provide free, front-row tickets for local high school students to see THE MOUNTAINTOP, a play about Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

"This extraordinary play provides an up-close and personal look at a famous, iconic civil rights leader," said Evan Hoffmann, Producing Artistic Director of NextStop Theatre. "Ever since we chose this show for the 2019/2020 season, I have wanted to reach as many local students as possible-to complement what they are learning in school about American history and the Civil Rights Movement with a thrilling live performance. This initiative will allow us to donate 18-20 of the seats closest to the stage to students and teachers, to each performance. That's approximately 350 free seats during the run of the show."

THE MOUNTAINTOP imagines a conversation between Dr. King and a young Black maid at the Lorraine Motel the night before King's assassination. Full of vivid theatricality, poetic language, and surprising twists, this drama takes us to the summit of a man's historic life and offers a stunning new view of his dream for our nation. THE MOUNTAINTOP was written by Olivier-award winning playwright Katori Hall, and will be directed by Kevin S. McAllister, a DC-based actor who has recently performed in Broadway's COME FROM AWAY and multiple productions at Signature Theatre and Ford's Theatre. The production will star Curtis McNeil as Martin Luther King Jr. and Shayla Simmons as the maid, Camae.

"To make this production even more impactful, we will convert our already intimate black box space in to a thrust stage. This means that our audiences will be even closer than ever, as they wrap around three sides of Dr. King's hotel room. It is these most immediate and unique seats that will be donated to students, inspiring the name 'Front Row to History.'" added Hoffmann. "It is my hope that this unique opportunity will open new doors and perspectives for the students who participate, and foster a greater dialogue between the performers and the audience."

THE MOUNTAINTOP will begin performances on January 9, 2020 at NextStop Theatre Company and play through February 2. There will be a special performance on Martin Luther King Day, Monday, January 20th. All performances will be held at 269 Sunset Park Drive in Herndon, Virginia. Tickets and more information can be found at: http://www.nextstoptheatre.org/shows/mountaintop/

For more information or to inquire about sending students to the Front Row to History Initiative, please email info@nextstoptheatre.org.



NextStop Theatre Company is an award-winning professional black-box theatre moments away from Reston Town Center, Historic Downtown Herndon, Dulles Airport, and the upcoming Herndon Silver Line Metro Station. The company has established a strong regional reputation for producing critically acclaimed productions and educational programs, while showcasing a wide array of local talent and arts relevant to the community.





Related Articles Shows View More Washington, DC Stories

More Hot Stories For You