New Play OBJECT RELATIONS to Have Live-Streamed Reading Benefiting the McClendon Center

Object Relations contains six original poems and takes place entirely in the therapy room.

Mar. 22, 2021  

Object Relations, a new play by Alyson Gold Weinberg, will receive its first public performance Saturday, April 24 at 7:30 pm. The live-streamed staged reading will benefit the McClendon Center, which provides primary and mental healthcare services for DC's most vulnerable residents.

Object Relations contains six original poems and takes place entirely in the therapy room. It examines the nature of attachment, betrayal, creativity, and consent. We've got an all-star virtual troupe: Susan Derry, Anne Tolpegin, and Liz Shivener bring this story vividly to life. Please B.Y.O.C. (Bring Your Own Couch). The performance will last approximately 50-minutes because, "that's all the time we have."

Make your minimum $15 donation to DC's McClendon Center to get your ticket here.


