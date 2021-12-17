National Young Artist Competition Winners To Be Featured in VSO USA January Concert

The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA will present the three gold medal winners from 2021's National Young Artist Competition as they make their VSO debut on January 22-23, 2022 at Skyview Concert Hall and via live stream. David Choi of Los Angeles, CA will perform Liszt's Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-flat major, Nikka Gershman-Pepper of Los Angeles, CA will perform Mercadante's Flute Concerto in E minor, and Ezekiel Sokoloff of Salt Lake City, UT will perform Prokofiev's Violin Concerto No. 2, 1st movement. All three young artists were selected from a group of highly competitive entrants from across the nation, performing their selections in front of a live audience and a panel of esteemed judges in Vancouver, WA.

"Each year the competitors get better and better," said Executive Director Igor Shakhman. "Opening the competition nationally for the first time brought in some of the finest young musicians I have ever heard. Our audience will be astounded at the incredible talent on display."

The program also features the VSO performing Edward Elgar's fascinating and mysterious Variations on an Original Theme, Op. 36, popularly known as the Enigma Variations. Premiered in 1899, the work consists of a theme and 14 variations, each one inspired by a friend of the composer's. Immediately popular and highly praised upon premiering, it established Elgar's international reputation.

A concert grand piano will be kindly provided for the event by Michelle's Piano Co.

Tickets to this audience-favorite program are available through the VSO website, or by phone at 360-735-7278. Every ticket can be used for in-person attendance or to watch live online through the Virtual Concert Hall on the VSO website.

Performance Details:

What: Elgar's Enigma Variations

When: Saturday, January 22 at 7 p.m.; Sunday, January 23 at 3 p.m.

Where: 1300 NW 139th St, Vancouver, WA 98685, or the VSO Virtual Concert Hall.

Tickets: Single tickets are $30. Available online or by calling 360-735-7278

The Saturday performance will begin at 7:00pm, with the celebrated VSO pre-concert show Da Capo, hosted by VSO Podcast host Ashley Johnson and VSO trombonist Greg Scholl, airing only on the live stream at 6:30pm. During intermission the live stream will feature special video programming. The Sunday performance will begin at 3:00pm, with the virtual live stream programming beginning at 2:30. In person audiences can attend a pre-concert talk with Greg Scholl one hour prior to the concert start time.

All ticket holders will receive a secure email link on Friday, January 21 in order to access the live stream performances.

Our tech support team will be on standby to assist you if you have any issues logging in during the performances.

Safety Precautions

To keep audience members, staff, volunteers and musicians safe, masks are to be worn at all times when inside the building regardless of vaccination status. Additionally, the VSO requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours for admittance into the concert hall.

For more information, please visit vancouversymphony.org.