National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum to Host National Run for the Badge 5K

The 5K will take place on Saturday, October 10, 2020.

The National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum will host its annual National Run for the Badge 5K on Saturday, October 10. All net proceeds from this signature fundraiser support the mission and programs of the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum.



Traditionally held in downtown Washington, D.C. with a virtual race option, this year's race will take place entirely remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to keep all participants safe. Participants are encouraged to run in their homes, backyards or local parks and trails, while practicing social distancing and with other members of their Run for the Badge race team.

"We are excited about this year's National Run for the Badge," said National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund CEO Marcia Ferranto. "By making the race completely remote to keep everyone safe, we are hoping to see runners from across the globe sign up to show their support for law enforcement."

Registration for the National Run for the Badge 5K is now open. Participants are encouraged to register and create a team of family members, friends, colleagues or fellow runners. Individuals may also choose to join a team that has already formed by contacting the team captain. Incentives will be offered to teams and individuals who reach fundraising milestones. Serious 5K runners can track their time competitively with other participants across the country. Prizes will be awarded to the fastest runners!

Shows View More Washington, DC Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You