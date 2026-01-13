National Chamber Ensemble To Present CHORDS OF DESIRE: BROADWAY AND OPERA FAVORITES This Valentine's Day

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Celebrate Valentine's Day with the National Chamber Ensemble (NCE) in an evening of powerful voices and sweeping melodies. Chords of Desire: Broadway and Opera Favorites explores the universal themes of love, longing, and triumph through beloved selections from opera and the Broadway stage.

This romantic concert features the charismatic baritone Anton Belov, renowned for his velvety tone and dramatic depth, alongside the luminous soprano Karin Paludan. Joined by NCE Artistic Director and violinist Leo Sushansky and piano virtuoso Carlos Cesar Rodriguez, the ensemble bridges classical and popular traditions with elegance, passion, and flair.

The program includes arias by Puccini, Mozart, and Leoncavallo, as well as favorite selections from Broadway classics such as Kismet, The Phantom of the Opera, Little Shop of Horrors, and more. Whether discovering these works for the first time or returning to beloved favorites, audiences will enjoy an extraordinary evening celebrating love in all its forms.

Concert Details

Date: Saturday, February 14, 2026

Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: Gunston Arts Center – Theater 1

Address: 2700 South Lang Street, Arlington, VA

Parking: Free parking available

Tickets and more info is available now through the National Chamber Ensemble's website: www.NationalChamberEnsemble.org.