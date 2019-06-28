Naked Girls Reading: Comedy Undressed Comes to The DC Arts Center
The Naked Girls read their favorite memoirs, tales and funny stories by the world's most memorable jokesters! Naked Girls Reading Presents Comedy Undressed at 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the DC Arts Center. Cherokee Rose is delighted to present Alice Darling, Cherie Sweetbottom, and Callie Pigeon for this side-splitting spectacle.
Mark your calendars for next month's 7th Annual Nerdettes, August 10, 2019, 10pm at the DC Arts Center. Don't miss this fandom filled event.
TICKETS: Available at https://nakedgirlsreadingcomedy19.bpt.me
DCAC members: $17.60 presale/ $21.60 day of show
Must present valid DCAC membership card to the DCAC Box Office
GA: $22 presale/ $27 day of show