National Symphony Orchestra Continues 2021–2022 Classical Season with Three Programs in November

The National Symphony Orchestra continues its Classical series with three subscription concerts this November, featuring works spanning from Bach to Bryce Dessner. A slate of guest conductors, including Simone Young in her NSO debut, lead the Orchestra in these performances. NSO subscriptions are available here or by calling (202) 416-8500. Individual tickets are also available for purchase on the Kennedy Center's website.

On November 4 and 6, Nicholas McGegan returns to lead a program comprising Johann Sebastian Bach's Orchestral Suite No. 4, Georg Philipp Telemann's Suite in F major, and Joseph Haydn's Symphony No. 98. McGegan, who served as Music Director of Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra & Chorale for over 25 years, is also a prolific harpsichordist and early music expert.

From November 11-13, sibling piano duo Katia and Marielle Labèque perform Bryce Dessner's Concerto for Two Pianos, a work written especially for them. Dessner says of the piece and the talented sisters, "My Concerto is a tribute to two great musicians whom I am honored to work with and even luckier to call my friends." The program, conducted by Juanjo Mena, will also include Robert Schumann's Manfred Overture and Johannes Brahms' Symphony No. 3.

Simone Young makes her NSO debut on November 18 and 20, leading a Benjamin Britten-inspired program that features the composer's own Violin Concerto. The piece is an elegy to those who perished during the Spanish Civil War, and it will showcase violinist Simone Lamsma as soloist. Following this theme, the program will open with Arvo Pärt's short canon in honor of the English composer, entitled Cantus in Memory of Benjamin Britten, and close with Dmitri Shostakovich's harrowing yet heroic Symphony No. 10. Shostakovich's connection to Britten has been historically documented as a special friendship that helped to improve diplomatic and artistic relationships between Great Britain and the Soviet Union.





NSO CLASSICAL CONCERTS IN NOVEMBER 2021



Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 8 p.m.

National Symphony Orchestra

Nicholas McGegan, conductor

Johann Sebastian Bach Orchestral Suite No. 4, BWV 1069

Georg Philipp Telemann Suite in F major, TWV 55:F3

Joseph Haydn Symphony No. 98

Enjoy Baroque at its best as "one of the finest Baroque conductors of his generation" (The Independent) leads a joyous program featuring music by Bach and Telemann. Maestro Nicholas McGegan closes the evening with Symphony No. 98 by "father of the symphony" Joseph Haydn, whose works include more than 100 symphonies.

Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 7 p.m.

Friday, November 12, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. (Coffee Concert)

Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 8 p.m.

National Symphony Orchestra

Juanjo Mena, conductor

Katia & Marielle Labèque, pianos

Robert Schumann Manfred - Overture

Bryce Dessner Concerto for Two Pianos

Johannes Brahms Symphony No. 3

Renowned sibling pianists Katia and Marielle Labèque, who The New York Times credits with having "transformed the piano duo," perform a piece composed especially for them: Bryce Dessner's Concerto for Two Pianos. Juanjo Mena conducts the memorable program, which also includes Schumann's Manfred and Brahms' Symphony No. 3.

Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 8 p.m.

National Symphony Orchestra

Simone Young, conductor

Simone Lamsma, violin

Arvo Pärt Cantus in Memory of Benjamin Britten

Benjamin Britten Violin Concerto

Dmitri Shostakovich Symphony No. 10

Australian conductor Simone Young opens this Benjamin Britten-influenced program with Arvo Pärt's requiem to the great English composer. Then, Dutch violinist Simone Lamsma brings her "bright, radiant sound" (The New York Times) to Britten's Violin Concerto, an elegy for the fallen of the Spanish Civil War. The program closes with Shostakovich's heroic Tenth Symphony, written after Stalin's death in 1953. Historically, Shostakovich's friendship with Britten helped improved diplomatic and artistic relations with the Soviet Union.

Artists and performances are subject to change.

Tickets ($15-$99) are available at the Kennedy Center Box Office, online at kennedy-center.org, and via phone through Instant Charge, (202) 467-4600; toll-free at (800) 444-1324. For all other ticket-related customer service inquires, call the Advance Sales Box Office at (202) 416-8540.



As the Kennedy Center moves towards a full re-opening, it continues to prioritize the health and safety of artists, staff, and patrons. Current protocols can be found here and will continue to be updated as they evolve.

For full program information regarding the NSO classical 2021-2022 season, please see the website here. For more information about the NSO, visit nationalsymphony.org.