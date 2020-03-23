Mosaic Theater Company is Suspending the Rest of Their 2019-2020 Season

Mosaic Theater Company has released the following statement regarding upcoming performances:

Like so many organizations and individuals impacted by the global health crisis we're all facing, Mosaic Theater Company has been forced to reckon with the inevitable. With the health and safety of our community of our subscribers, patrons, artists, and staff being paramount, Mosaic is suspending the rest of our 2019-2020 Season and rebooking our world premiere productions of Inherit the Windbag and The Till Trilogy into the upcoming season.

This decision to cancel performances through the end of June is a wrenching concession to the realities of the moment, reinforced by DC Mayor Bowser's most recent declaration on the prohibiting of mass gatherings during this public health emergency. Resuming operations in late summer - when the worst, we hope, will be behind us - seems to be the best path forward, believing, as we do, that theater-going will remain a vital priority to Washingtonians when it's safe to re-assemble.

The Till Trilogy, with its support from The Roy Cockrum Foundation, the NEA, and NEH, will resume rehearsals in May of 2021 and performances in June, 2021. With all we've seen of this extraordinary ensemble in rehearsal, we can promise you this epic undertaking will be well-worth the wait!

Inherit The Windbag, already a hot ticket as we entered into preview week when we were forced to stop, will premiere much sooner, with end-of-summer dates to be announced in the coming days, as we share our new slate of offerings for Mosaic's inspiring Season 6.

Tickets purchased for Inherit the Windbag and The Till Trilogy will still be valid and may be exchanged into these productions next season. In the weeks to come, Mosaic will contact you with instructions and a custom code to reserve your tickets at no additional cost. There is no additional action required at this time to exchange your tickets.

You may also turn in the value of your purchased tickets to Mosaic Theater as a much appreciated donation, transfer the value to a gift card, or receive a refund. For any of these options, please contact boxoffice@mosaictheater.org and allow up to 48 hours for a response, as our staff is working from home.

While we recognize that real hardship is all around us these days, we ask that you think of the Mosaic artists, artisans, crew, and staff whose livelihoods are also at stake in this moment, and consider supporting Mosaic Theater as we honor our commitments to these incredibly dedicated team members. A donation is an investment in Mosaic's mission, which will make a profound impact on the current suspended season and our future. It is an endorsement of independent, intercultural, entertaining, and uncensored theater that is committed to enriching DC's cultural life beyond this crisis.

Donate HERE.





