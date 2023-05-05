Mosaic Theater Company Presents the DC Premiere of Donja R. Love's ONE IN TWO

Performances run June 1-25.

Mosaic Theater Company presents the DC premiere of award-winning playwright Donja R. Love with one in two, the "exceptional" and "defiantly life-embracing" (The New York Times) new play inspired by his own HIV diagnosis, on stage June 1-25 and coinciding with Pride Month. one in two counters the stigma sometimes projected onto those living with HIV by approaching its characters with empowerment, grace, humor, and nuance. The production is never the same play twice-actors inhabit different roles each night determined by an audience vote that impacts the trajectory of characters on stage. Tickets at mosaictheater.org.

The press preview for one in two is scheduled for Sunday, June 4 at 3PM. Members of the media are invited to attend this performance, or any performance thereafter.

one in two stars Ryan Jamaal Swain, an alum of Howard University who rose to fame as central character "Damon" on FX's smash hit Pose, with stellar local favorites Justin Weaks and Michael Kevin Darnall. Swain returns to DC for his on-stage debut with a local professional theater company and is also reunited with director Raymond O. Caldwell, a mentor from when he attended Howard. Weaks and Darnall recently gave electric performances in Pulitzer Prize-winning epic Angels in America at Arena Stage.

Mosaic's production includes the one in two Reflection Series-companion talkbacks, lectures, and community engagement opportunities to get closer to the themes of the play. These events are presented with help from community partners Whitman-Walker; Capital Pride Alliance; the Mayor's Office of LGBTQ Affairs; BLACK, GAY, stuck at home; Cherry Fund; DC Black Pride; Team Rayceen; and Us Helping Us.

one in two is generously underwritten by Drs. Susan & Daniel Mareck. The production is made possible by Director Sponsor Kaiser Permanente. The one in two Reflection Series is made possible through the generosity of Steven Smith and Mike Clay.

Three Black queer men sit in an ethereal waiting room inviting audiences to join them in a whimsical theatrical experiment that is equal parts harrowing, hilarious, and hopeful. Inspired by his own HIV diagnosis and the resilience of the LGBTQ+ community, award-winning playwright Donja R. Love shines an honest light on the people behind the statistics in this "defiantly life-embracing" (The New York Times) new play.




RECOMMENDED FOR YOU