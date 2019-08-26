Mike Birbiglia's THE NEW ONE Kicks Off Tour at the National Theatre

Comedian Mike Birbiglia will kick off a four-city tour of his hit Broadway play THE NEW ONE at Washington, D.C.'s National Theatre from September 24-29, 2019. The D.C. premiere of Mike Birbiglia'S THE NEW ONE will also mark the start of the venue's 2019-2020 Broadway at the National series, which is set to feature an unprecedented 16 productions.

Tickets for Mike Birbiglia'S THE NEW ONE are currently on sale and may be purchased at TheNationalDC.com or by calling 1-800-514-3849. The National Theatre Box Office is closed to walk-up patrons for the summer, and will reopen for in-person service on Tuesday, September 3. The National Theatre is located at 1321 Pennsylvania Avenue NW in downtown Washington, D.C.

Mike Birbiglia made you laugh in Sleepwalk With Me (it was a play presented by Nathan Lane, then a movie, THEN a book), My Girlfriend's Boyfriend, and "Thank God for Jokes." (He was also really funny in that one season of "Orange is the New Black." And in "Billions." And "Broad City.") Now he's direct from Broadway, telling a new story in a new way with the same heart and humor we've come to expect. Lin-Manuel Miranda called THE NEW ONE "as perfect a night as you're gonna get." Do not miss THE NEW ONE. Some people say it's his best one. (It was John Mulaney. Also Vogue.)

THE NEW ONE is recommended for ages 13 and up and runs approximately 1 hour, 20 minutes with no intermission.

Subscription packages are currently available and may be purchased at TheNationalDC.com or by calling the Subscriber Hotline at 202-753-7650. Subscribers receive exclusive benefits including advance show notice, free ticket exchanges, and preferred seating.





