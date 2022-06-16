MY SON THE WAITER: A JEWISH TRAGEDY Makes DC Debut At Theater J

In its seventh year of touring nationally, My Son the Waiter: A Jewish Tragedy will make its Washington, DC premiere at the Aaron & Cecile Goldman Theater Edlavitch DCJCC (Theater J) from July 21 to August 21, 2022.

The hysterical and poignant play tells the story of Brad Zimmerman, who worked as a waiter for nearly three decades in pursuit of his comedy dream, and his parents who suffered through that decision. My Son the Waiter is a tale about the grit and passion required to "make it" as an artist (as Zimmerman eventually did) and the sweet rewards that come from never giving up! One-part standup, one-part theatrical, and all parts uproarious, the show has garnered rave reviews wherever it has played.

"We've been all over the country, from New York to Boston, Chicago, Minneapolis, and Phoenix. It doesn't matter where the show plays; audiences all seem to find my story authentic and real... and funny! Every year, there is new material and old material, and the positive audience response enables me to keep the show as fresh as the day I wrote it," says Zimmerman.

Paying his dues to stardom, Zimmerman spent 29 years "temporarily" waiting tables in New York, all the while chasing a career in acting and comedy. In "My Son the Waiter: A Jewish Tragedy," he delves into the trials and tribulations of being a server, particularly for someone not exactly invested in the career and with little tolerance for persnickety diners. He also tells stories about the pursuit of his passion, along with tales about childhood, family, and his misbegotten love life. Combining his years of training as an actor with his innate comedic talent, the storytelling is executed with warmth, wit, self-deprecating humor, and wicked charm.

Zimmerman's perseverance and hard work eventually paid off, and he went on to act. He had a small part in "The Sopranos" playing Johnny Sack's lawyer, and he has been the opening act for several well-known entertainers, including George Carlin, Brad Garrett, Dennis Miller, Julio Iglesias, and Joan Rivers. According to Rivers, "I've had three great opening acts in my lifetime: Billy Crystal, Garry Shandling, and Brad Zimmerman."

Zimmerman's mother finally adapted to her 'actor-waiter' son's career choice and financial situation. While other mothers may brag about their doctor or lawyer sons, she once boasted, "If all goes well, I think Brad is going to buy a bookcase."

"So many fan letters and marriage proposals over the years," Zimmerman says with a grin. "It's amazing that I'm still very much single. But my mom in Boca became as proud as she could of me and the show, and of course every time I visited, I got another 15 minutes of material!"

"My Son the Waiter: A Jewish Tragedy," runs from July 21 to August 21. Show times are Thursday at 2 and 7 p.m., Saturday at 2 and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2 and 7:30p.m. Regular Ticket prices are $60. Tickets are available via Theater J's website: https://theaterj.org/myson/. For group sales, call 1-888-264-1788.

The Aaron & Cecile Goldman Theater Edlavitch DCJCC is located at 1529 16th Street, NW Washington, DC, 20036. For more information about "My Son the Waiter: A Jewish Tragedy," visit www.mysonthewaiter.com.