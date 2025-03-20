Laura Benanti to Perform at Arena Stage Gala Honoring Eleanor Holmes Norton and Deborah F. Rutter

And it always is with Synetic. For those unfamiliar with the company, their craft is based on expression through physical movement and scenic snapshots. Sound is used as aural choreography, but words are rarely heard. With this innovative approach, they have tackled some of the classics of stage in new, inventive ways. Thus, their latest work, “The Immigrant” loosely based on Charlie Chaplin’s 1917 short film, follows in the same tradition, reaching back to the silent movies in the fledgling American movie industry.