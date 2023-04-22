LA VALENTÍA at GALA Hispanic Theatre

LAST CALL!

LA VALENTÍA

Valor



By Alfredo Sanzol

Directed by José Zayas



Thru May 14

In Spanish with English surtitles



By the most acclaimed playwright on Grand Vía, Madrid (Spain's Broadway)...



In La valentía (Valor), sisters Trini and Guada are engaged in a heated feud over the sale of their summer home next to a busy highway. As tensions rise in this comedic romp, peculiar visitors to the house appear. With each new, absurd scheme that Trini and Guada employ to convince the other sister of their position, mysterious elements grow more pronounced. Who are these visitors who seem to inhabit the house?



PERFORMANCES: Thursdays - Saturdays 8 pm, Sundays 2 pm. Run time: 100 minutes, no intermission.



MASK-REQUIRED PERFORMANCES: Thursday, April 27; Sunday, May 7; and Friday, May 12, regardless of vaccination status.



Click here for GALA's complete COVID-19 policy https://www.galatheatre.org/post/reopeningplan>https://www.galatheatre.org/post/reopeningplan

