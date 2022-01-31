LA TI DO Confirms Union Stage for 10th Anniversary Re-Launch

LA TI DO Productions (LTD) will celebrate 10 years of cabarets and more to re-launch on February 5, 2022 at Union Stage with a hybrid in-person and virtual show and celebration as a program of its new parent production company DMH Mendoza Productions, LLC. Additionally, regional re-launches in New York City, Los Angeles, and Pittsburgh, PA are expected in 2022.

"It was a team decision to go dark in 2021 to plan a strong return in 2022, and not only did it give us the space we needed to grow strategically as a company, coming back for our anniversary added a stronger sense of purpose," says Co-Founder and Executive Artistic Director Don Michael Mendoza.

The company started with co-founder Regie Cabico as only a cabaret in 2012 when Mendoza was only 23 years old, which turned into a production company in 2017, and now as a 33-year-old, he looks back on a decade that he never could have planned on purpose.

Mendoza said "LA TI DO led me, and my co-founder Regie Cabico, to places, venues, and people I only imagined working at and with as a young college graduate. We reinvigorated DC cabaret culture and today, I can stand proud as not only an AAPI performer, but as a sought after Filipino American Producer."

Since 2012, LA TI DO has produced over 300 shows, presented hundreds of artists, and collaborated with companies including Broadway veterans, Helen Hayes Award honorees, internationally recognized spoken word artists, and the national touring casts of The Sound of Music, The King and I, Miss Saigon, and The Band's Visit.

The anniversary event will be an in-person gathering with a streaming component to be inclusive of anyone who cannot attend and alumni and fans who do not reside in Washington, DC. Tickets for in-person and virtual attendance will go on sale Friday, December 10, 2021.