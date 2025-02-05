KUNENE AND THE KING & More Lead Washington, DC's February 2025 Top Theatre Shows

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Washington, DC is never lacking outstanding theatre, whether epic Broadway shows, engrossing dramas or bold fringe offerings. BroadwayWorld is rounding up our top recommended theatre every month.

We understand the importance of choosing the perfect show, especially for new theatregoers. That's why our experienced editorial team meticulously reviews a wide range of productions each month. We consider various factors including a producer's track record, audience reviews, and overall production value, to bring you the very best recommendations for the following month. See what the experts recommend! Check out our editorial team's top picks for the best shows to see in Washington, DC for February 2025.

Kunene and the King

Shakespeare Theatre Company - February 16, 2025 through March 16, 2025

A celebrated South African classical actor has just been given a career-defining role as King Lear and a life-changing diagnosis—and Lunga Kunene (John Kani) has been charged with his care. As Jack Morris (Edward Gero) confronts his mortality, two men brought together by necessity discover the unifying power of Shakespeare a quarter century after the fall of apartheid. Written and performed by Tony-winner John Kani (Black Panther, The Island, Sizwe Banzi is Dead), Edward Gero (The Lehman Trilogy) joins this “poignant two-hander” (The Guardian) in the play’s U.S. premiere. Runtime: Approximately one hour and 30 minutes with no intermission.

For tickets: click here.

Broadway Center Stage: Schmigadoon!

The Kennedy Center - Eisenhower Theater - January 31, 2025 through August 09, 2025

Introducing Schmigadoon!, the world-premiere musical of the Emmy Award®–winning hit show. New York doctors Josh and Melissa go backpacking in a last-ditch attempt to save their failing relationship, but instead get lost in the woods and end up trapped in Schmigadoon, a magical town that’s a classic Golden Age musical come to life! Featuring hits from the Grammy Award®–nominated score—including the Emmy®-winning “Corn Puddin’”—plus exciting new songs!

For tickets: click here.

Heartbreak Hotel

Riverside Center for the Performing Arts - January 08, 2025 through March 02, 2025

Elvis is in the building! Riverside Center will be rockin’ this winter as HEARTBREAK HOTEL takes center stage. From the creator of the Tony Award-winning smash-hit Million Dollar Quartet, this high-energy Elvis bio-musical runs from Wednesday, January 8, 2025, through Sunday, March 2, 2025, at Riverside Center for the Performing Arts.

For tickets: click here.

Guac

Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company - January 25, 2025 through February 16, 2025

What do you do when you lose a son? Take it from Manuel Oliver, the father of Parkland shooting victim Joaquin Oliver: you have to do what you do best. Fearless, funny, and pulling zero punches, GUAC is a one-man tour-de-force theatrical experience about a father turned activist, his undying love for his son, and the story of an immigrant family in search of the American Dream only instead to be confronted by a uniquely American Nightmare.

For tickets: click here.

The Bedwetter - A Musical

Arena Stage - February 04, 2025 through March 16, 2025

"The Bedwetter - A Musical" is a heartfelt and comedic production set to open on February 13, 2025, at Arena Stage. With performances running until March 16, 2025, this show promises to captivate audiences with its engaging storyline and memorable tunes. Don't miss this enchanting experience that explores themes of resilience, humor, and personal growth. Visit Arena Stage's website for more information.

For tickets: click here.

The Age of Innocence

Arena Stage - February 28, 2025 through March 30, 2025

Against the lavish backdrop of 1870s New York, where hypocrisy thrives and hidden passions simmer, Karen Zacarías brings Edith Wharton's timeless masterpiece, The Age of Innocence, to the stage. This adaptation unveils a searing critique of high society's suffocating norms, presenting a riveting tale of forbidden desires. Surrounded on all sides by an ocean of societal conformity, love clashes with duty, and innocence is sacrificed. Follow the compelling journey of Newland Archer as he grapples with the rigid constraints of privilege, torn between tradition and the allure of forbidden passion.

For tickets: click here.

The Bedwetter - A Musical

Arena Stage - Now through March 16, 2025

For tickets: click here.

HAND TO GOD

The Keegan Theatre - February 01, 2025 through March 02, 2025

"Hand to God" is a darkly comedic play set to open at The Keegan Theatre on February 1, 2025. This intriguing production explores themes of grief and identity through the lens of a troubled teenager coping with loss. With a talented cast and powerful storytelling, "Hand to God" promises to be a thought-provoking and engaging theatrical experience for audiences. Visit The Keegan Theatre's website for more information about this must-see show.

For tickets: click here.

