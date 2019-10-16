HEARTSPACE: A Performance Residency Caps Off THE EARTH, THAT IS SUFFICIENT

Be welcome! Starting November 16, THE EARTH, THAT IS SUFFICIENT, an iterative, year-long, transnational, ensemble-driven performance project exploring the precarity of human relationships to extraction, consumption, and power, culminates in the HEARTSPACE performance residency at the Anacostia Playhouse. With a series of public events, HEARTSPACE is an inter-generational invitation to create, build, and dance as we envision a hopeful future beyond the climate crisis.



Welder Annalisa Dias, who serves as the lead producing playwright, director, and scenic designer of HEARTSPACE, believes "the climate crisis can feel overwhelming, but HEARTSPACE brings us together with hope and connectivity to inspire action and change."

HEARTSPACE will open to the public on November 16 with a morning of family-friendly puppet creation. On that same evening the public will be invited to join the ensemble in the construction of an installation which will transform the playhouse loading dock into a mushroom universe. This community-built universe will remain as the first point of contact for future audiences throughout the residency and will serve as a symbol of the collective action needed to thrive beyond the climate crisis.



On November 19 - 23, 2019 audiences will be invited to participate in an immersive performance inside of the playhouse. With a set inspired by the ribs of Lucy the Australopithecus, whose story provoked the first phases of THE EARTH, THAT IS SUFFICIENT, this performance will bring audiences into confrontation and connection with the often invisible network of relationships that shape us. HEARTSPACE makes visible the relationships that will ultimately give us the capacity to respond to the climate crisis; not unlike the mycelial roots of mushrooms. The performance features interdisciplinary artistic creations including: live projections, original music, puppetry, dance, and text.



On the final day of the residency, November 23rd, the puppets will return to lead a parade to the Anacostia River at 11 AM. The evening will culminate with a final performance of HEARTSPACE at 8 PM followed by a Climate Futures Dance Party! at 9:30 PM.

Additional events during the residency will include communal meals, urban foraging, and a cabaret featuring drag, burlesque, and multidisciplinary artists. Events as they are set will be posted on Facebook and on www.sufficientearth.com.

HEARTSPACE events will offer opportunities for audiences to connect, build, and celebrate stories of hopeful futures beyond the climate crisis.



HEARTSPACE Performance Event Calendar

Unless otherwise noted, all events take place at the Anacostia Playhouse (2020 Shannon Place, SE, Washington, DC 20020)

Saturday, November 16

11 AM - 1 PM - Puppet Build

Family Friendly

5:30 PM - 7 PM - Mushroom Universe Community Art Build



Sunday, November 17

Exact times TBD -

Urban Foraging Class

Exact times TBD - Clothing Swap

Visit facebook or the sufficient earth website for updates



Tuesday, November 19, Wednesday, November 20, and Thursday, November 21

7:30 PM - 8:30 PM -

HEARTSPACE performance

Friday, November 22

7:30 PM - 8:30 PM -

HEARTSPACE performance

9 PM - 10 PM -

Climate Justice Cabaret

Saturday November 23

11 AM - Re(sturgeon)ce Puppet Parade

Family Friendly.

Starts at Anacostia Playhouse, proceeds to Anacostia Park.

8 PM - 9 PM -

HEARTSPACE closing performance

9:30 PM - 11:00 PM -

Climate Futures Dance Party!





