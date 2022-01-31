HAMILTON Dates Adjusted and Public On-Sale Announced For Kennedy Center Run

The HAMILTON touring schedule has been adjusted to accommodate the rescheduling of performances that were cancelled in other cities due to COVID-19. As a result, the Kennedy Center engagement will play ten weeks instead of 12. Originally scheduled to play the Kennedy Center Opera House July 12-October 2, 2022, HAMILTON will now run August 2-October 9, 2022.

Tickets will go on sale to Kennedy Center Members on Tuesday, March 8 at 10 a.m. and to the public on Tuesday, March 22 at 10 a.m. online at www.kennedy-center.org, in person at the Kennedy Center box office, or by calling (202) 467-4600.

There is a maximum purchase limit of eight (8) tickets per household for the engagement. Forty (40) $10 orchestra seats will be offered for all performances. Details will be announced closer to the engagement.

Subscribers who previously purchased tickets for July 12-31 performances will have their seats automatically reserved in the first three weeks of performances beginning August 2. The Kennedy Center will be reaching out to all affected subscribers with new date and ticket information beginning February 22 with options for those unable to attend on their new date.

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theater-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

HAMILTON features scenic design by David Korins, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Howell Binkley, sound design by Nevin Steinberg, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe, and casting by Telsey + Company, Bethany Knox, CSA.

The musical is produced by Jeffrey Seller, Sander Jacobs, Jill Furman, and The Public Theater.

The HAMILTON Original Broadway Cast Recording is available everywhere nationwide. The HAMILTON recording received a 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theatre Album.