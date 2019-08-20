Gender-Bent TAMING OF THE SHREW Comes to the Kennedy Center

The Kennedy Center will present the US premiere of the Royal Shakespeare Company's gender-bent production of The Taming of the Shrew in 2020.

The production will run May 6-10, 2020 in the Eisenhower Theater.

In a reimagined 1590, society is a matriarchy. Women hold the power, control the state and own the property. In a society where men have no authority, Lady Baptista is selling off her two sons to the highest bidder. Cue an explosive battle of the sexes in this electrically charged love story.

Justin Audibert turns Shakespeare's fierce comedy of gender politics on its head in this 'landmark production' (Evening Standard) that offers a fresh perspective on its portrayal of hierarchy and power.

Casting has yet to be announced.

For more information, visit https://www.kennedy-center.org/calendar/event/TUTSP.





