GLORIA: A LIFE at Theater J

Special Offer: Theater J'S GLORIA is UNMISSABLE

Mar. 22, 2023 Â 

Be sure to catch the play that Broadway World calls "just the ticket" and Georgetown Dish says is "for everyone who cares about the world"! Gloria: A Life by Emily Mann captures the history and spirit of Gloria Steinem in her decades-long fight for equality and justice. Playing now through April 2.

Gloria: A Life is more than a play-it's a celebration of human connection. Five decades after Gloria Steinem began raising her voice and championing the voices of others, her call for equality is as urgent as ever. In this exploration of the iconic feminist's extraordinary legacy and the women who inspired her (including Dorothy Pitman Hughes, Flo Kennedy, Coretta Scott King, and Wilma Mankiller), the first act tells her story, and the second invites the audience to share their own. Gloria Steinem's stirring and uplifting narrative is a necessary reminder of the importance of speaking up and speaking out. Directed by Holly Twyford (Becoming Dr. Ruth), Gloria: A Life honors one of the most inspiring women of our time.

Review: RISING at Kennedy Center Photo
Review: RISING at Kennedy Center
Acclaimed Tenor Lawrence Brownlee treated his audience, at the Kennedy Centerâ€™s Terrace Theater, with an afternoon of engaging, sensitive vocal interpretations of some of the worldâ€™s most talented African American composers.Â  This invigorating program, entitled Rising, increased in vocal nuance, and beautifully intonated clarity as it ran the gamut of spiritual, romantic, jazzy, contemplative, and socially conscious original compositions by this illustrious and very talented roster of creative composers.
Interview: Theatre Life with Jason Ma Photo
Interview: Theatre Life with Jason Ma
Today's subject Jason Ma is currently living his theatre life telling us all about 'The Advantages of Floating in The Middle of The Sea' in Signature Theatre's current production of Stephen Sondheim and John Weidman's underappreciated masterpiece Pacific Overtures. Jason plays the lead role of Reciter plus other characters as well. The production runs through April ninth in Signature's MAX space.
Photos: First Look at the Developmental Workshop and Presentation of RAIN AND ZOE SAVE THE Photo
Photos: First Look at the Developmental Workshop and Presentation of RAIN AND ZOE SAVE THE WORLD
On Sunday afternoon, Rain and Zoe Save the World had an industry presentation at the Clarice Smith Performing Arts Center at the University of Maryland.Â Â  Check out photos here!
Review: URINETOWN at Workhouse Arts Center Photo
Review: URINETOWN at Workhouse Arts Center
What did our critic think of URINETOWN AT WORKHOUSE ARTS CENTER at Workhouse Arts Center? There is something I learned about Greg Kotis and Mark Hollman's 2001 hit satire URINETOWN: THE MUSICAL after seeing the production this weekend at Workhouse Arts Center. I've seen it several times over the years in various settings, but I finally realized that URINETOWN is a deceivingly difficult piece to produce.

