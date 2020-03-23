Ford's Theatre Postpones GUYS AND DOLLS; Programs Closed To May 17

Ford's Theatre Society is further altering its programming schedule through May 17, 2020. All performances of Guys and Dolls have been canceled and the production will be rescheduled for spring 2021, with dates to be announced. Special thanks to Guys and Dolls sponsors Lead Sponsor: ConocoPhillips and Underwriters: Altria Group, General Motors Company and KPMG LLP. The musical Man of La Mancha, originally announced as the spring 2021 production, will be postponed to a future season.

Patrons with tickets to Guys and Dolls performances should visit the Ford's Theatre website (www.fords.org) to see their options for receiving account credit, donating the value of their tickets to Ford's Theatre Society or receiving a refund.

The National Park Service has closed the Ford's Theatre historic site (Museum, Theatre, Petersen House). The Society's Aftermath Exhibits are closed. The Society's History on Foot walking tours and performances of One Destiny scheduled through May 17 have also been canceled. All Guided Tours of Ford's Theatre are canceled through May 17.

"Throughout the Civil War, Ford's Theatre was a site of respite for President Lincoln and his fellow Washingtonians, providing a much-needed break from the realities of war. For decades since its reopening in 1968, Ford's Theatre has provided a place of community, of learning and of shared experience. Now, however, we must do the right thing for our country and our community and temporarily shut our doors," said Ford's Theatre Director Paul R. Tetreault.

"During these trying times while our doors are closed and our staff is working remotely, we are focused on providing online resources and digital education programs. We hope these resources will help connect learners to Abraham Lincoln and his legacy of leadership during one of America's most turbulent times, and consider how we can be leaders in these times, too," Tetreault continued. "In the words of Lincoln, 'the occasion is piled high with difficulty, and we must rise with the occasion. As our case is new, so we must think anew, and act anew.'"

Digital Resources: Live and Streamable Programs and Events

Ford's Theatre is accessible online wherever you are. Details and reservations for the following virtual videoconferencing programs are available on the Ford's Theatre website at https://www.fords.org/for-teachers/programs/distance-learning.

Live Stream Guys and Dolls Teacher Workshop

March 27, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. ET

60-minute Workshop for Teachers (Free)

Join Ford's Theatre education staff online to Zoom into the content of the musical Guys and Dolls. This workshop explores the music and themes of the musical that many call the perfect musical comedy. Following the workshop, you're encouraged to rent and watch the movie musical Guys and Dolls on YouTube for $2.99.

Live Stream Investigation with Detective McDevitt

April 22, 2020, at 1:10 p.m. ET

50 minutes (Free)

For this special presentation of our popular Virtual Investigation, students connect simultaneously with classrooms from around the country. For students grades 5 through 12. Presented through Field Trip Zoom.

Connecting to Virtual Classrooms

Using Zoom, educators can connect with Ford's Theatre and our programs. The following programs are available to groups of 10 or more, even people connecting from multiple points.

Virtual McDevitt

45-60 minutes

Special Price: $90 per session (normally $125)

As Detective McDevitt's deputies, viewers revisit sites and reexamine clues from the Lincoln assassination on April 14, 1865. This live program uses historical primary source images and interaction with historical characters. Appropriate for grades 5+.

Exploring Lincoln in Washington

40 minutes

Free

Ford's Theatre Education and The National Mall and Memorial Parks explore President Abraham Lincoln's Washington, D.C., through places that mattered to Lincoln during his lifetime and places where he matters to us today. Appropriate for grades 3+.

Ford's Theatre Q&A

30 minutes

Free

You take the lead and ask our Ford's Education staff your questions about President Lincoln, the assassination, Ford's Theatre and Civil War Washington History. Appropriate for grades 2+.

Resources Available Anytime

The following Ford's Theatre online resources are available at any time for learners of all ages. Several items may be downloaded and printed for use by those without broadband access. A full list of these programs and resources will continue to be updated at https://www.fords.org/for-teachers/digital-programs.

Remembering Lincoln

Explore this online exhibition of personal reactions to the assassination of Abraham Lincoln from 1865 and the years that followed. This digital collection includes more than 850 primary sources drawn from more than 40 libraries, archives, museums and private collections. The collection is viewable online at https://rememberinglincoln.fords.org. Primary source transcription opportunities are available. Learn more about transcription on the Ford's Theatre Blog: https://www.fords.org/blog/post/digital-history-activity-historical-document-transcription-and-research-for-remembering-lincoln.

Explore the History of Ford's Theatre on Google Arts and Culture:

https://artsandculture.google.com/partner/fords-theatre

View a Fly-Through of Historic Ford's Theatre:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qr2LMvHrZ64

Take a Student-Led Virtual Tour of the Ford's Theatre Museum:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MxaMYZMud_s&t=231s

Take a Student-Led Virtual Tour of the Aftermath Exhibits:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FtK6WS7W5XY





