Folger Theatre Announces Cast And Creative Team For William Shakespeare’s AS YOU LIKE IT

🎭 NEW! Washington, DC Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Washington, DC & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Folger Theatre announced the cast and creative team of William Shakespeare's As You Like It, envisioned by Director of Artistic Programs and Artistic Director of Folger Theatre Karen Ann Daniels and directed by Timothy Douglas on stage at the Folger's Elizabethan-style Theatre on Capitol Hill from March 10-April 12, 2026.

"In As You Like It, Shakespeare juxtaposes a political space with the 'green' world of the forest of Arden," said Dr. Farah Karim-Cooper, Director of the Folger Shakespeare Library. "Moving characters from the constraints of the court into the wild allows them to explore new possibilities and adventures freely. Our adaptation, envisioned by Karen Ann as a parable for the beauty and complexity of Washington, DC, creates a pathway for audiences to fully embrace Shakespeare's play in a new, meaningful way as it invites us to imagine ourselves and how we move from one type of space to another."

Timothy Douglas, who previously directed the critically acclaimed Folger Theatre production of Much Ado About Nothing in 2009, returns to lead this production. Douglas is the recipient of the Lloyd Richards Director Award from the National Black Theatre Festival, where he currently serves as an Associate Artist with Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park. Douglas's Signature Theatre production of The Color Purple was honored with the Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Production of a Musical.

"It is with a full heart and restless soul that I eagerly return to the Folger stage, having made my professional directing debut here in 1995 with Richard III, and then followed up by a joyous return with a DC Caribbean community-inspired Much Ado About Nothing," said Douglas. "It is now my honor and privilege to return to the Elizabethan-style Theatre with rich eyes and poor hands, tasked and entrusted with Karen Ann Daniels' vision toward deepening the engagement, influence, and essentialness of DC's divergent roots and rituals that makes its heart beat and soar."

In Shakespeare's beloved romantic comedy, cousins Rosalind and Celia are exiled from a corrupt royal court and into Arden, a forest where the disposed Duke Senior leads a merrymaking crew. Donning disguises as a young man and shepherdess, Rosalind and Celia find respite, adventure, and love in nature. The play's themes of resilience, redemption, and self-determination resonate with the cultural identity of Washington, DC. Artistic Director Karen Ann Daniels envisioned the royal court as akin to Washington, DC, in its capacity as the seat of federal power, and the forest of Arden as a reflection of the neighborhoods throughout DC and the people who live, work, love, and create.

As You Like It cast members familiar to Folger theatregoers include Terrance Fleming as Ollie (Hamlet, Reading Room Festival 2025), Manu Kumasi as Orlando (Metamorphoses), Nikkole Salter as Jaques (Julius X), and Sabrina Lynne Sawyer as Celia (A Room in the Castle).

Making their Folger debuts are Tsilala Brock (The Vineyard Playhouse's Twelfth Night) as Rosalind, Joey Collins (Theater J's An Enemy of The People) as Adam, Ahmad Kamal (Shakespeare Theatre Company's Guys and Dolls) as Touchstone, Raven Lorraine (Theater Alliance's Covenant) as Corin, Jefferson A. Russell (Everyman Theatre Resident Company Member: Primary Trust) as Duke Senior and Duke Frederick, and musician John Sygar (Arena Stage's Swept Away) as LeBeau and Amiens.

The creative team includes Tony Thomas (Helen Hayes Award-winning Choreographer for Folger Theatre's Metamorphoses), Kokayi (Composer), Gisela Estrada (Scenic Designer), Celeste Jennings (Costume Designer), Minjoo Kim (Lighting Designer), Miki Vale (Sound Designer and Lyricist), Otis Ramsey-Zöe (Dramaturg), Danica Rodriguez (Casting Director), Jasmine Bhagroo (Assistant Director), Tori Schuchmann (Production Stage Manager), and Jessica Hagy (Assistant Stage Manager).