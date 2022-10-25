Flying V Theatre to Produce Week-Long Workshop of New Musical VANISHING GIRL

Flying V will kick off their 2023 season with a week-long developmental workshop of the new coming-of-age musical Vanishing Girl by local writers William Yanesh (music and lyrics) and Hope Villanueva (book) and directed by Eric Jordan Young.

Vanishing Girl tells the story of Luciana, a bright college student who leans on her one best friend, crushes on the girl at the comic shop, and toils at writing alone. Suddenly, Luciana acquires electricity-related superpowers and finds that, like a battery, she's slowly fading out. Reminiscent of beloved comic book stories, Vanishing Girl will resonate with anyone who has felt invisible.

"We are thrilled that Vanishing Girl is our first offering of 2023 and our second theatrical performance since we've returned from the COVID shutdown," said Kelly Colburn, Artistic Lead for Theatre at Flying V. "This new work explores the intersectionality of the nerd experience, which is something Flying V is focused on celebrating in our upcoming seasons."

Vanishing Girl has been in development for several years and has been well received at preliminary showcases with the Latiné Musical Theatre Lab in NYC and the Composers Showcase of Las Vegas. This workshop will feature ten performers, including Rayanne Gonzales (recently seen in Daphne's Dive at Signature Theatre), Bianca Lipford (Shakespeare in Love, Keegan Theatre), Justine "Icy" Moral (Songs for a New World, Rep Stage), Meredith Richard (Working, Keegan Theatre), Harrison Smith (Elegies: A Song Cycle, Keegan Theatre), and Carl L. Williams (Once on this Island, Constellation Theatre Company), with additional cast members to be announced. This production is produced by Jonny Perl and Ricky Drummond.

"While we've been able to hear the musical out loud in a staged reading format and on Zoom, this unique workshop experience will give us the opportunity to really dig into the music and fine-tune the story," said Villanueva. "There are discoveries you can only make in person with your fellow artists. I'm excited for this next big step for Vanishing Girl and to share it with DC audiences!"

The workshop will culminate with two public performances at 7 PM on Saturday, January 28, 2023, and 3 PM on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at the Silver Spring Black Box Theatre (8641 Colesville Road). Tickets for both performances will be pay-what-you-can, with a suggested donation of $10. More information can be found at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2205541®id=14&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.flyingvtheatre.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.