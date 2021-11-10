FLIGHT, An Epic Journey Told With 200+ Moving Vignettes At Studio Theatre

Studio Theatre welcomes audiences back to its four-theatre complex in Logan Circle with the DC premiere of Flight, the opening production in its 2021-2022 season, from December 16, 2021 - March 6, 2022.

Based on Caroline Brothers' novel Hinterland and created by innovative Scottish theatre company Vox Motus, Flight is an epic story told in richly detailed miniature, about the odyssey of orphan brothers Aryan and Kabir from their home in Kabul across Europe in search of safety-braving hazardous sea crossings, unfamiliar cities, and the constant threat of violence along their journey. Akin to a 3D graphic novel, there are no live actors in Flight-the story unfolds across 230 spectacularly-detailed, moving dioramas. The hybrid theatre-installation piece was adapted by Oliver Emanuel and directed by Candice Edmunds and Jamie Harrison.



Flight arrives at Studio months after the US military withdrawal from Afghanistan and the collapse of the country's government, sparking panic as droves of Afghan citizens fled the country. In addition to a bracing story of survival and hope, Flight also bears witness to the upheaval and displacement experienced by the 300,000 children who make unaccompanied journeys across boarders every year.

"I first saw Flight in New York, and I thought it was really smart theatre-making about a very moving topic," says Studio Artistic Director David Muse. "As we started thinking about inviting an audience back to watch work together, this struck me as a perfect match for socially distant and interconnected times. The brothers' journey is epic but the mix of audio play and sculpture renders the story in a detailed and intimate way, and allows a bit of physical separation for audiences still getting used to sharing a common space."



Flight was originally commissioned by the Edinburgh International Festival. It has since toured internationally to the Melbourne Festival in Australia, the Brighton Festival in England, the New York University Abu Dhabi Arts Centre in the United Arab Emirates, and, most recently, the Bridge Theatre in London in a coproduction with the Barbican. Flight was named one of the most Unforgettable Theatre Moments by The New York Times (2018).



Flight does not feature live actors. This immersive production is experienced by audience members from their own personal viewing booths and with headphones. Performances are capped at 25 patrons. Cleanings will be conducted between performances.



Studio Theatre has joined peer institutions across the greater Washington, DC area to provide the highest level of public safety for audiences, artists, staff, and volunteers by implementing vaccine and masking requirements for patrons, staff, artists, and volunteers. For more information on these policies and other steps Studio is taking to ensure a safe return to live theatre, visit the Health and Safety page of its website.

