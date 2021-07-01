Evgeny Kissin, Joshua Bell and Steven Isserlis Home Delivery Plus Performance Announces Rescheduled August Date

Washington Performing Arts announced today that the Home Delivery Plus performance by the trio of pianist Evgeny Kissin, violinist Joshua Bell, and cellist Steven Isserlis has been rescheduled for August 13-19. This performance was postponed from its original May streaming dates. All tickets for the previously scheduled May event will be honored for the August event. Tickets for the rescheduled event are on sale through the Washington Performing Arts website.

The Kissin/Bell/Isserlis trio will record their originally scheduled program on the theme of Jewish culture and memory live on stage at Switzerland's Verbier Festival in late July. The performance will stream in its entirety on the Home Delivery Plus platform.

THE PROGRAM

Home Delivery Plus

Evgeny Kissin, piano

Joshua Bell, violin

Steven Isserlis, cello

Premiere: Friday, August 13, 2021, 8PM

Streaming through Thursday, August 19

Three masters of classical music unite for an emotionally powerful and musically diverse presentation focusing on themes of vibrant Jewish life, memory, and loss.

The first section of the Headline Artist program includes works inspired by Jewish folk songs and liturgical melodies, beginning with the full trio on Solomon Rosowsky's alternately stately and festive Fantastic Dance. The program continues with two evocative duo works by Ernest Bloch: Suite from Jewish Life (performed by Isserlis and Kissin) and Nigun (performed by Bell and Kissin). Evgeny Kissin will then offer a reading of Yiddish poetry, memorializing a lost way of life.

The program's second section memorializes the Holocaust in an unforgettable classic by Shostakovich, the Piano Trio No. 2 in E minor, Op. 67-a work inspired by the loss of a great friend and by the world's discovery of the horrors of the Nazi concentration camps.

Presented in partnership with Pro Musica Hebraica.

More details about this program can be found on the Washington Performing Arts website.