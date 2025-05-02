Eric William Morris and More to Star in THE UNTITLED UNAUTHORIZED HUNTER S. THOMPSON MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Signature Theatre has revealed the cast and creative team for the DC premiere of The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical, with music and lyrics by Joe Iconis (Be More Chill, NBC’s Smash) and a book by Joe Iconis and Gregory S. Moss (Indian Summer, Reunion). The production will be directed by Tony Award winer Christopher Ashley (Broadway’s Come From Away, Signature’s Freaky Friday), with choreography by Jon Rua (Broadway’s Floyd Collins, La Jolla's 3 Summers of Lincoln) and music direction by Rick Edinger (The Public’s The Visitor, Alliance Theatre’s Trading Places). The production stars Eric William Morris (Broadway’s King Kong, Two River Theater’s Be More Chill) as Hunter S. Thompson. Performances run June 3 – July 13, 2025 in Signature’s MAX Theatre.

Let’s get wild in this exciting new musical about the infamous author from the mind of Joe Iconis (Be More Chill) and directed by Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley (Come from Away). A collision of politics, counterculture and rock and roll in human form, Hunter S. Thompson is impossible to pin down. Careening from the 1940s to 2005, Thompson invents Gonzo journalism, attempts to take down a corrupt president, and quests for equality for his fellow weirdos, outsiders and freaks. However, this anti-hero’s drug-fueled tornado leaves a trail of destruction as he grapples with his legacy in a world that has left him behind. Funny and unique, as anarchic and irreverent as the writer himself, this explosive rock musical will spark a revolution for the rebel inside us all.

The cast of The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical is rounded out by George Abud (Broadway’s Lempicka, The Band’s Visit) as Nixon, Darlesia Cearcy (Broadway’s A Wonderful Life: The Louis Armstrong Musical, Once On This Island) as Jann, Josiah Rey Cajudo (La Jolla’s The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical, Performance Riverside’s The Little Mermaid) as Puppeteer, Giovanny Diaz De Leon (La Jolla’s Redwood, San Diego Symphony’s Romeo and Juliet) as The Kid, Lorinda Lisitza (WPTheatre’s Malicious Compliance, Jean Cocteau Rep’s The Threepenny Opera) as Virginia, Meghan McLeod (Apple TV+’s Dear Edward, The King in Yellow) as Flower Child, George Salazar (Broadway’s Be More Chill, Off-Broadway’s The Lightning Thief) as Oscar, Ryan Vona (Broadway’s Parade, Once) as Juan, Tatiana Wechsler (Broadway’s Mr. Saturday Night, Two River Theater’s Love in Hate Nation) as Sandy, and Jason SweetTooth Williams (Broadway’s Be More Chill, Signature’s Freaky Friday) as Steadman. Tziah Coli (Olney and Round House's FELA!), Tyler Dobies (Olney Theatre Center’s Disney’s Frozen) and Stephen Russell Murray (Signature’s Private Jones) are understudies.

