DORY FANTASMAGORY Takes the Stage This Summer At Imagination Stage

Imagination Stage, the metro DC region's largest professional theatre for young audiences and leader in positive youth development through the arts, concludes its 2024-2025 season with Dory Fantasmagory. The show, a laugh-out-loud comedy making its East Coast premiere, runs June 18 - August 3, 2025, with weekday and weekend matinee performances and is best for ages 4+. Reviewers are invited to the Opening Performance on Sunday, June 22 at 4:00 or to any performance thereafter.

For Dory, it's tough being the youngest. Her siblings won't play with her and there are monsters to battle all over the house, like the hair-raising Mrs. Gobble Gracker. With the help of her fairy godfather, Mr. Nuggy, her loyal pretend friend, Mary, and her mighty imagination, Dory sets out to win what she wants most: her family's attention. In its premiere production in Chicago, the Chicago Reader called the show "A delightful hour-long exploration of family dynamics and the power of imagination."

Dory Fantasmagory is based on the popular book by Abby Hanlon. It is adapted for the stage by John Glore, with music by Deborah Wicks La Puma. See below for a list of affinity days and “Meet the Actors” opportunities. Kids will have a blast at “Pajama Saturdays” throughout the run. Dory loves to wear her PJs, so summer coziness will be the summer fashion statement at IStage.

Directing the show is Imagination Stage's Director of Theatre, Kathryn Chase Bryer. Bryer says that “the script is one of the best we've read in a long time. It is hilarious and won us all over immediately.” She loves that Dory is an unconventional hero: “she's quirky, and, as the youngest in her family, she's the underdog. But, she's always the hero of her own life, through her imagination. Dory–and all of the kooky characters around her–is the perfect example of how creativity and the power of imagination can help kids successfully navigate aspects of growing up.”

Chief Artistic Programming Officer Joanne Lamparter thinks that whole families will enjoy watching how the sibling relationships and family dynamics play out. “This play is really about what it's like to feel left out, how to use your imagination while building resilience, and how to be a part of a team!”

Bryer is excited to work with her power-house cast. Victoria Gómez, playing Dory, recently starred in In the Heights at Signature Theatre. Nia Savoy-Dock, playing Mother/Mrs. Gobble Gracker, recently starred in Sister Act at Ford's Theatre. Fun fact: the multi-talented Savoy-Dock is also Imagination Stage's HR & Business Senior Manager.

Besides Gómez and Savoy-Dock, the acting ensemble includes Irene Hamilton as Mary, Ethan J. Miller as Luke/Mr. Nuggy, and Sumié Yotsukura as Violet. Samantha Leahan is Stage Manager.

Joining Bryer on the creative team are Tony Thomas (Choreographer), Debbie Jacobson (Music Director/Orchestration), Andrew Cohen (Scenic Designer), Alberto Segarra (Lighting Designer), Ashlynne Ludwig (Costume Designer), Andrea “Dre” Moore (Props Designer), and Justin Schmitz (Sound Designer).

Weekday and weekend matinees for the general public are Tuesdays through Saturdays and some Sundays and Mondays, including some special performances (listed below). The full calendar is here. Tickets are $15 and up and may be purchased online at imaginationstage.org, in person at Imagination Stage's box office, or via phone at 301-280-1660. Group rates are available for parties of 10+. $10 Tickets for Federal Employees and Contractors who have lost their jobs since January. Call the box office (301-280-1660) to get this discount.

Special Performances & Access

Access & Inclusion is a core value and program of Imagination Stage. In our professional theatre, that takes the form of having ASL-interpreted and Sensory-Friendly performances of every show. For Dory Fantasmagory those performances are:

--ASL-Interpreted performance: July 12 at 1:00

--Sensory-Friendly performance: June 28 at 10:00

Special performances

--Pajama Saturdays! Audience members are encouraged to wear their PJs to the theatre every Saturday.

--BIPOC Affinity Day: July 26 at 4:00

--Meet the Actors offers a chance to say hello and pose for pictures with members of the cast following these performances:

June 28 at 1:00, this is also Pride Day

July 12 at 1:00

July 13 at 4:00

July 19 at 4:00

July 26 at 4:00

August 2 at 4:00

--The Fantasmagory Fashion Party July 19 at 2:30. Families can come following the 1:00 performance or prior to the 4:00 performance of Dory Fantasmagory. Children are encouraged to dress in wacky outfits, inspired by the playful spirit and style of Dory. Perfect for families and young fashionistas, the Fantasmagory Fashion Party invites everyone to dress up, dream big, and dive into a world of colorful fun!

--Industry & Educator's Night. Monday, July 21 at 7:00 pm. This Pay-What-You-Will event is for members of the DC theatre and education communities. Theatre makers and education professionals are invited to attend with or without children.

ABOUT IMAGINATION STAGE

Founded in 1979, Imagination Stage is the DMV's leader in youth development through the arts. We are driven to build a generation of compassionate, collaborative young people who are capable of changing the world. Beyond the classes, camps, and professional theatre for young audiences at our Bethesda location, Imagination Stage brings programming out into the community through partnerships with Montgomery County Public Schools, DC Public Schools and many others. One example is our Theatre for Change program, which serves teenagers by using theatre productions and educational workshops to bridge cultural divides, lift up underrepresented voices, and explore complex social justice issues.

