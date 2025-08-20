DJANGOFEST NORTHWEST To Celebrate 25 Years At Whidbey Island Center For The Arts

The landmark Gypsy Jazz festival returns September 17–21, 2025.
The soulful melodies of Django music will once again fill the Whidbey Island Center for the Arts (WICA) with the return of DjangoFest Northwest (DFNW), celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Running September 17–21, 2025, the five-day festival will welcome world-class artists to Whidbey Island in celebration of the music made famous by Django Reinhardt in 1930s France.
This year’s festival headliner, the Paulus Schäfer Quartet featuring Tim Kliphuis, leads a stellar lineup that also includes Olli Soikkeli & Sam Farthing, Antoine Boyer & Yeore Kim, Christine Tassan et les Imposteurs, the John Jorgenson Quintet, Hot Club of Cowtown, and more. In addition to concerts, audiences can enjoy the festival lounge, second-stage performances under the white WICA tent, and the specialty DFNW cocktail: a spiced apple Hot Club Old Fashioned.
“We're thrilled to welcome returning and new Django artists to WICA for this milestone year,” said WICA Executive Artistic Director Deana Duncan. “For more than two decades, DjangoFest Northwest has brought artists and supporters to Whidbey to enjoy this wonderful island and to experience firsthand the magic of this iconic and inspiring jazz. This year is going to be unforgettable, celebrating 25 years of memories while we continue to make new ones!”
September 17
Opening Night Patio Party | Cafe Impromptu
Marceline Keene Trio
The Hot Club of Troy
September 18
Olli Soikkeli & Sam Farthing
Antoine Boyer & Yeore Kim
September 19
Christine Tassan et les Imposteurs
John Jorgenson Quintet with special guests Eric Vanderbilt-Mathews & Jacques Willis
September 20
Eric Vanderbilt-Mathews All Stars
Tim Kliphuis presents: Django Reinhardt – Hand on Fire
Paulus Schäfer Quartet featuring Tim Kliphuis
September 21
Hot Club of Cowtown
Nick Lehr Memorial Djam
Individual tickets are now on sale. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit WICA’s website.
Videos