DJANGOFEST NORTHWEST To Celebrate 25 Years At Whidbey Island Center For The Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The soulful melodies of Django music will once again fill the Whidbey Island Center for the Arts (WICA) with the return of DjangoFest Northwest (DFNW), celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Running September 17–21, 2025, the five-day festival will welcome world-class artists to Whidbey Island in celebration of the music made famous by Django Reinhardt in 1930s France.

This year’s festival headliner, the Paulus Schäfer Quartet featuring Tim Kliphuis, leads a stellar lineup that also includes Olli Soikkeli & Sam Farthing, Antoine Boyer & Yeore Kim, Christine Tassan et les Imposteurs, the John Jorgenson Quintet, Hot Club of Cowtown, and more. In addition to concerts, audiences can enjoy the festival lounge, second-stage performances under the white WICA tent, and the specialty DFNW cocktail: a spiced apple Hot Club Old Fashioned.

“We're thrilled to welcome returning and new Django artists to WICA for this milestone year,” said WICA Executive Artistic Director Deana Duncan. “For more than two decades, DjangoFest Northwest has brought artists and supporters to Whidbey to enjoy this wonderful island and to experience firsthand the magic of this iconic and inspiring jazz. This year is going to be unforgettable, celebrating 25 years of memories while we continue to make new ones!”

Festival Lineup

September 17

Opening Night Patio Party | Cafe Impromptu

Marceline Keene Trio

The Hot Club of Troy

September 18

Olli Soikkeli & Sam Farthing

Antoine Boyer & Yeore Kim

September 19

Christine Tassan et les Imposteurs

John Jorgenson Quintet with special guests Eric Vanderbilt-Mathews & Jacques Willis

September 20

Eric Vanderbilt-Mathews All Stars

Tim Kliphuis presents: Django Reinhardt – Hand on Fire

Paulus Schäfer Quartet featuring Tim Kliphuis

September 21

Hot Club of Cowtown

Nick Lehr Memorial Djam

Individual tickets are now on sale. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit WICA’s website.