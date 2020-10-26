DC Theatre Community Members Release WHAT IS LOVE, ACTUALLY? Podcast 

The podcast breaks down the 2003 Richard Curtis romantic comedy, Love, Actually.

On Friday, November 27th, Patrick Flynn (creator of The Original Cast and DC-based playwright) & Beth Amann (Managing Director of Monumental Theatre Company) will release the new podcast, What is Love Actually?

The podcast breaks down the 2003 Richard Curtis romantic comedy, Love Actually, storyline by storyline to find out why this movie has become a Christmas classic and if it deserves to be considered as such. At the end of every episode, the co-hosts ask guests to rank the storyline on their very precise scales measuring how British and how Christmas-y the film is. With plenty of nostalgia, opinions, and christmas cheer- this podcast is the perfect holiday season binge.

What is Love Actually? is produced and edited by Patrick Flynn. Episode guests include Keith Powell & Jill Knox Powell (NBC's Connecting), Kimberly Cooper Schmidt & Jay Schmidt (Broadway Baby Podcast), Alexandra Petri & Stephen Stromberg (The Washington Post), Robbie Rozelle & Robert W. Schneider (Gay Card Revoked Podcast), Jonathan Howard (The King's Singers) & Jessie Newman, as well as, DC theatre favorites Tracy Lynn Olivera, Evan Casey, Josh Simon, Jenna Duncan, Rick Westerkamp, Katie McManus, John Loughney, Malinda Markland, and Solomon Paker.

All 12 episodes will be available for download on Spotify, Stitcher, and Apple Podcasts on Friday, November 27th at midnight EDT. A teaser episode is available now.

