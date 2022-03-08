DC Strings Orchestra Plans Flash-Mob Concert To Benefit Ukrainian Relief Organizations

DC Strings Orchestra and the Old Bridge Chamber Orchestra are uniting to host a benefit concert to support the people of Ukraine. The flash-mob style performance is open to area musicians who want to join the cause and lift their instruments with the orchestra and raise their voices in support.

Russia waged an unprovoked war on Ukraine almost two weeks ago and Ukraine has been plagued with nighttime strikes on civilian targets.

On March 12 at 12 p.m., musicians will gather at Lutheran Church of the Reformation (212 East Capitol ST NE) due to a forecast of rain- for a benefit concert with a portion of each ticket sold going to the UN Women's Relief Program and Ukrainian relief organizations.

"We are asking all area musicians to join us in lifting our voices and instruments against the evil acts and violence against the people of Ukraine," said Andrew Lee, artistic executive director of DC Strings Workshop. "The brutal attacks on civilian lives and the country are unconscionable. Let's all come together and help the people of Ukraine. United we can all make a difference."

Tickets for the event are on sale now. Seated general admission is $25 and Sponsorship packages (Ally, Friend, and Supporter) range between $250- is $1,000. General admission is free, but donations of all amounts are encouraged. Click HERE to purchase tickets.

Local musicians are invited to register, rehearse, and join the performance.

Musicians can sign up at this link..

They can also email Bill Hoggard at dcstringsorchmgr@gmail.com for more details and music.

The rehearsals will be held from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., on Thursday, March 10 and Friday, March 11 at the Lutheran Church of the Reformation at 212 E Capitol ST NE.

The performance will be held at the Lutheran Church of the Reformation at 212 E Capitol ST NE. . Musicians call-time is 11 a.m., with the performance being held from 12 p.m.-2 p.m. The performance will be streamed online to DC Strings Workshop's YOUTUBE page.