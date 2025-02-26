DC-Area Theatres Offer Free and Discounted Tickets to Federal Workers Affected by Layoffs and Furloughs

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatres across the Washington, DC-area are offering free and discounted tickets to federal workers affected by layoffs and furloughs. In uncertain times, theatre can be a powerful communal experience – a place to seek a deep understanding or to simply be entertained.

See the full list of area theatres participating in the program and their offers.

“Washington, DC-area residents take care of one another. And the DC-area theatre community is no exception. In an unprecedented period in our nation's history, and in the capital region, we are ready to embrace our federal workforce. Theatres across the region are opening their doors, welcoming in audiences with free and discounted tickets. Theatre is a place to be in community, to be uplifted, to find joy, or to find solace,” said Amy Austin, President and CEO of Theatre Washington.

“Many members of our community are impacted by the federal furloughs and changes to government agencies and programs. Our theatre has long been a source of comfort, joy, and connection especially during challenging times. We want those whose jobs have been affected to experience the joys of live theatre. So, this is one small way we feel like we can help our community during a difficult time," said Debbie Ellinghaus, Executive Director of Olney Theatre Center.



“We know essential work when we see it. If you've been furloughed, we've got a seat for you. Because even when work stops, stories of grit, humor, and resilience keep going. In a time of uncertainty, stories remind us of perseverance, dignity, and the power of being seen,” said Shanara Gabrielle, Artistic Director of Theater Alliance.

