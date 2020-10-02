Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
DC Area Theater Companies Get Creative, Turn to Interactive Productions During the Health Crisis

Round House Theatre, Synetic Theater, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company and more are bringing in virtual and socially-distanced audiences during the pandemic.

Oct. 2, 2020  
WAMU has reported on the various ways in which DC area theatre companies, including Round House Theatre, Synetic Theater, Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company and more, are turning to interactive productions, finding new ways to connect with their audiences during the ongoing pandemic.

Check out the full story HERE.

Round House is preparing to present "American Dreams," where virtual audience members play the studio audience of a government-run game show that determines which of three immigrant-contestants win U.S. citizenship. The production is scheduled to run from Oct. 5 through Oct. 11 and takes place on Zoom. Round House's artistic director, has shared that the goal is to inspire audience members to contemplate "what kind of America we are looking for."

Synetic Theater will be presenting the Zoom production "Joy," where viewers will be sent a box of props to use throughout the show, which runs Oct. 16 through Nov. 8,

Check out the full story HERE.



