Creative Cauldron Announces Upcoming Streaming Concerts

Creative Cauldron will present a musical tour of the world in our intimate cabaret space turned high-def live stream studio, with a diverse musical line up specially curated by Ken Avis and Lynn Veronneau of the Wammie Award-winning jazz samba group Veronneau and Resident Artist Matt Conner. The series features blues, jazz, Latin, fusion, bluegrass, Broadway and folk from around the world. Our 10th installment of the "Passport to the World of Music" concert series promises another first-rate music festival that allows you to travel the world from the comfort of your home. Concerts will live stream from Creative Cauldron at 7:30 PM on Fridays and Saturdays and 7:00 PM on Sundays, from January 23 through March 27th. All tickets cost $15.

Saturday, February 13th 7:30 PM Raymi This DC based band brings the haunting sounds and mystic power from The Andes to the rest of the Americas and the world. RAYMI uses traditional instruments such as Zampoñas and Quenas while also exploring the possibilities that the bass, guitars and drums can have together with the Andes tradition.

Friday, February 12th 7:30 PM Abbey Lincoln Tribute With Michael Bowie, Shacara Rogers, Janelle Gill. "Betty Carter introduced me to the industry, and Abbey Lincoln molded me into an artist," says bassist Michael Bowie. 3 Abbey albums, and 1 Grammy winning album (Look What I've Got - Betty Carter) to his credit, Michael has selected songs written by, and closely attributed to, these ladies of song. This show will feature Janelle Gil (piano) and Shacara Rogers (vocalist), in an intimate set featuring the music of Abbey and Betty.