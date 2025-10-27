Craig Wallace to Return as Ebenezer Scrooge in Ford’s Theatre’s A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Craig Wallace will once again take the stage as Ebenezer Scrooge in Ford's Theatre beloved holiday production of A Christmas Carol.

New to the production this year is Erin Weaver, making her Ford’s Theatre debut. Erin is an eight-time Helen Hayes Award winner and will be taking the Ford’s stage as Fruit Vendor/Ghost of Christmas Present.

Also returning to the cast this season are Justine “Icy” Moral (Sister Act, Ragtime, Into the Woods) as the Ghosts of Christmas Past and Future and Joe Mallon (Sister Act, Little Shop of Horrors, SHOUT SISTER SHOUT!, One Destiny) as the Clock Vendor.

“A Christmas Carol has been a joyful tradition on our historic stage for over 40 years,” said Paul R. Tetreault, director of Ford’s Theatre. “This story reminds us that it’s never too late to change, to connect and to embrace the generosity and warmth that define the holiday season. Each year, it inspires audiences with its timeless message of hope and renewal.”

Performances of the classic Charles Dickens story begin November 20, 2025, and run for a six-week engagement through December 31, 2025.