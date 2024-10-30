Craig Wallace to Return As Ebenezer Scrooge In Ford's Theatre's A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Craig Wallace (Fences, Necessary Sacrifices, Death of a Salesman, The Guard, Driving Miss Daisy) will return to Ford's to reprise the role of Ebenezer Scrooge for the company's holiday production of A Christmas Carol. Also returning to A Christmas Carol are Kimberly Gilbert (The Trip to Bountiful, Born Yesterday, Jefferson's Garden) as the Ghost of Christmas Present, Justine “Icy” Moral (Ragtime, Into The Woods) as the Ghost of Christmas Past and the Ghost of Christmas Future and Joe Mallon (Little Shop of Horrors, Shout Sister Shout, One Destiny) as the Clock Vendor.

Performances of the classic Charles Dickens story begin November 21, 2024, and continue for a six-week engagement through December 31, 2024. This production is adapted by Michael Wilson and directed by Michael Baron.

“We are pleased to share with you the return of this classic tale of hope, charity and second chances,” said Paul R. Tetreault, director of Ford's Theatre. “For more than 40 years, Dickens's story has inspired and uplifted audiences of all ages and continues to do so on Ford's historic stage. Through Ebenezer Scrooge, we take a journey of transformation and redemption and experience the joyous and celebratory spirit of the holidays.”

Tickets for in-person performances of A Christmas Carol are now on sale and range from $46-$139. The performance runs approximately two hours with one intermission, and features Christmas caroling, a spirited children's company, spooky stage tricks and cheerful holiday dancing. More information is available at fords.org/performance/a-christmas-carol-2024.

Comments